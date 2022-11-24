The eggs were fertilized with the sperm of two unknown individuals, and then stored at 196 °C with liquid nitrogen on April 22, 1992.

The embryos were donated to parents Rachel and Philip Ridgway, from Portland, Oregon. Lydia was born weighing approximately 2.6kg and Timothy weighing 2.9kg.

The previous record for the longest frozen embryo was Molly Everett Gibson, who was born on October 26, 2020, after a 28-year cryopreservation process.