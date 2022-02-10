The French-Swiss director, producer, screenwriter, editor, actor and film critic Jean-Luc Godard was born in Paris on December 3, 1930. The son of a doctor and the daughter of Swiss bankers, he spent his early years in this country, to move to Paris during his adolescence, where he studied ethnology at the Sorbonne. At this time he begins to discover his great passion for cinema, frequenting the French Cinematheque and Parisian film clubs daily.

In 1950 he began working as a film critic for various magazines, including ‘Cahiers du Cinéma’, in which he used the pseudonym Hans Lucas. In this publication he would coincide with the top staff of what would become the nouvelle vague shortly afterwards, that is, with François Truffaut, Éric Rohmer, Claude Chabrol and Jacques Rivette, among others. They discover the classic American cinema that they oppose to the French cinema of the time, full of corseted, boring and very false stories. That is where the defense of a French cinema that reflected everyday problems was born, and that like its older Italian brothers who invented neorealism, would take the cameras out into the street.

In those years Godard was already very clear that his future would be a film director, it was only a matter of time. When his mother died in 1954, he moved back to Switzerland where he works as a bricklayer, a fact that served as the plot for his first documentary, ‘Operation Béton’. Returning to Paris, while continuing to work at Cahiers du Cinéma, he shot the short films ‘Une femme coquette’ (1955) and ‘Tous les garçons s’apellent Patrick’ (1957). And finally, in the summer of 1959, he began filming his first feature film, ‘At the end of the escapade’ (‘À bout de souffle’) based on an idea by François Truffaut —who, in addition to being a colleague of Cahiers, was a close friend— and with the collaboration of another friend of the magazine, Claude Chabrol. There was no script. When Truffaut gives him a brief synopsis, Godard writes a vague filming guide and soon abandoned it to entrust himself to his improvisational genius.

Godard meets Jean-Paul Belmondo, at the time a young actor looking for a film that would establish him, and his friend Jean Seberg, an American actress who was living in Paris at the time and who she knew from the Cinematheque. For the film there is no money and you have to turn to friends. The cast is completed by Daniel Boulanger and the director Jean-Pierre Melville, and as director of photography another friend, Raoul Coutard, who over the years would become a prestigious operator.

The film, full of improvised scenes, and others shot among people on the street, follows Michel (Jean-Paul Belmondo), a criminal who, after stealing a car in Marseille, travels to Paris to collect money debt and to see again his American friend, Patricia (Jean Seberg). On the way, chased by the traffic police, he kills an agent. He arrives in Paris, but has no money, so he turns to various friends. He spends his time with Patricia, trying to convince her to sleep with him again, and to accompany him to Rome. The two go from one place to another in the city, while Michel tries to recover the money from him and hides from the police. Patricia doubts about her feelings towards him. When she finds out that the police are looking for him, she starts by helping him. But in the end, to force herself away from him, she reports him to the police. Michel, tired and in love, refuses to run away.

The film is selected for the Berlin Festival where it wins the Golden Bear in 1960. Its freshness is surprising and the critics point out that it is unlike any film made before. Truffaut would say that it is a film about pain: “Moral pain and physical pain. A profound experience of pain. It is rare for a film to be a scream at first attempt: this is the case».

Godard continued with this type of free cinema until 1968. After the French May, he reinvented himself and became a militant filmmaker, frequently Maoist. It wouldn’t be his first reinvention. If in France “At the end of the getaway” premiered at the Cannes Festival on May 9, 1960, it would not arrive in Spain until April 10, 1966, and with some scene amputated.