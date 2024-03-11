His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, published on his account on the social networking site “Instagram”, a poetic masterpiece that celebrates the glories of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.
To view the poem, Please click on this link.
