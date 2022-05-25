Ephemeris are important events that are remembered on their anniversary day. For many generations, during primary education, the ephemeris dealt with the birth or death of a national hero, some event related to the Independence of Mexico, the Mexican Revolution, or an event in the political, cultural or social life of our country. So it was until “the days of”.

Days that seek to attract attention to diseases or social problems have been added to the ephemeris. At the same time, in an effort not to leave a day without a celebration, the “rare days” or “funny days” have been added, of which we have already commented in this space. Taco Day and Wrestling Day are respected in this space, because we are very greedy and because wrestling is the sport of our choice.

For the month of June, which is just around the corner, get ready because the Happiest Day of the Year, also known as Yellow Day, is coming.

The Happiest Day of the Year is June 20, according to scientists, who base their conclusion on the fact that the arrival of summer brings more natural light, which helps the brain secrete substances related to happiness, and that the temperatures warm make us happier. With regret, but those of us from Culiacán raise our hands and say: as you can see that they do not know the culichi sun that dazzles and forces you to walk covered in mud with sunscreen so as not to catch skin cancer or a stain, and here the temperatures, far to make us happy, they put us in a very bad mood, not to mention that clothes are marked by sweat and there is no make-up that lasts. With everything and that we have other data, June 20 is officially the Happiest Day of the Year, Yellow Day, because according to color psychology, yellow reflects happiness. Things of happiness.

To keep up with the ephemeris, mark June 21, World Dog to Work Day, somewhere on your calendar. No, it’s not about taking the pets, it’s about taking the dog; cats, rabbits, turtles, fish, reptiles and others, refrain. As far-fetched as the idea may seem, this day also has scientific support, which says that dogs reduce work stress levels, improve productivity, promote socialization, among many other benefits.

In countries or workplaces where this day has been gaining followers, it is recommended that the animal has relieved itself, and bring a toy to entertain it. Now, if your dog is unpresentable (like the ones in A2D3) abandon the idea because you are going to be worried that it does not dirty the furniture or the walls, does not eat a document, does not chew a piece of furniture or does not growl at others, and reducing work stress, increasing productivity and socializing go to waste.

And since time is what we don’t have to spare, here we fail because there are many days left. Comments and etcetera, please, at adosdetres@hotmail.com, on Twitter @MarisaPineda. Have a week without stress.