Passive or aggressive or not? Opinions differ on this piece of paper. (Collage with symbolic image) © Collage: IMAGO / epd // Reddit @Lugias98_2

A piece of paper from a shared apartment sparks discussions. Some want to move in straight away, while others don’t think the news is particularly nice.

Munich – Communication via email, Whatsapp or letter is not always easy: the written word offers a lot of scope for misunderstandings. A piece of paper shared online from a shared apartment shows this again impressively. While some found the message nice, others clearly thought the words were passive-aggressive. But what is true?

Discussion on the Internet: Shared apartment note passive-aggressive or nice?

The residents of a shared apartment don’t always run into each other. Different university or working hours mean that an important topic cannot be discussed directly. Then the WhatsApp group or a classic piece of paper in the kitchen is suitable for a quick message. This apparently happened in a shared apartment that flooded the bathroom. A user on the Reddit platform shared the find on Thursday, saying he had found the note in his girlfriend’s shared apartment. “Guys, showering is great, but so is safety in the bathroom,” the handwritten message begins. “When you come home and almost fall on your face because half the bathroom is under water, that’s so cool and dangerous.”

Apparently the flooding was so bad that the note spoke of the risk of aquaplaning in the bathroom and, to emphasize the point, even quoted the Bible. You should think about your fellow human beings, is the request. “Treat them the way you want to be treated yourself, it’s even written in the Bible,” it said – although this instruction could also be interpreted as the categorical imperative of the philosopher Immanuel Kant. Either way, a lively discussion broke out under the post on Reddit. Because despite numerous hand-painted friendly suns and smileys on the paper, it was apparently not clear: Is the message nice or? but rather passive-aggressive?

The sound makes the music: from “kindly intended” to “passive-aggressive”

One user commented on the post that it was interesting how different impressions can be. “To me, this text reads like the outgrowth of passive aggressiveness. All the smileys and ‘jokes’ just make it seem even more so,” is the interpretation. This opinion was not an isolated case: “The emojis give me such a feeling of underlying aggression,” was another comment. Numerous others contradicted this: “It’s kindly meant and well conveyed,” wrote someone. “I find it kind of likeable,” someone else. Another user came to a Solomonic solution between both fronts: “A bit passive-aggressive, but otherwise funny,” was his opinion.

Regardless of whether it is direct or written: the sound makes the music. This has even been scientifically studied. So found For example, a team of researchers from Cardiff University conducted a study in 2020 found that a controlling tone of the same sentence provoked significantly more resistance from recipients than a friendly tone. The means: Anyone who wants to get others to behave in a certain way to behave must be friendly. However, when it comes to written messages, tone is usually in the eye of the beholder. Many users came up with the simplest solution in the Reddit post: the next time the bathroom was flooded, the residents should simply clarify the matter in person.