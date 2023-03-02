Parangaricutirimícuaro, Mich., 80 years ago (1943), which were recently fulfilled, the Earth gave birth to the Paricutín volcano; his birth was the first documented in real time by modern science. Its initial activity was characterized by fumaroles and pyroclastic explosions with volcanic bombs and evident bulging that had formed six months earlier. The violent eruptions began at midnight on February 20 and at the beginning of the second day the lava flows appeared.

The activity continued with bomb explosions and pyroclastic deposits until 1949 with a dormancy that was interrupted by an intense reactivation that lasted until March 1952, when its activity suddenly ceased. Lava flows covered 18.5 square kilometers, reaching 424 meters of elevation gain, and ash flows darkened the landscape of the Purhépecha plateau for years and traveled through the atmosphere to Mexico City. Currently, at the top of its crater, the earth is still hot and steam is coming out of some rocks.

Around them, the view is lost among older volcanoes now upholstered with pine trees, avocado orchards, and areas of ash and black stone, among which stands out the tower of a church engulfed by lava decades ago.

A hundred geologists, volcanologists and seismologists from different countries visited Michoacán last week to celebrate the anniversary of Paricutín and exchange experiences that allow us to be better prepared for future events.

Witnessing the origin of a new one is rare. Most volcanoes are born at the bottom of the ocean and go unnoticed or barely see their fumarole. However, in the case of Paricutín, this fascinating and terrifying geological process could be observed in detail.

“Cornerstone”

Its growth, that is, the eruption, lasted nine years and was the “cornerstone” to start studying monogenetic volcanoes, which only erupt once in their lives, but “can suddenly erupt and affect the population”, explained Stavros Meletlidis, from the National Geographic Institute of Spain.

Those who have been witnesses speak of the noise it produces. A deep sound is what Meletlidis remembers before seeing the eruptive column – the gas jet – that announced the emergence of the one on the island of La Palma, Spain, in September 2021, the most recent to appear in an urban area.

The Greek volcanologist knew that what he was witnessing was the “last gasp” of a process that had begun in the center of the Earth some 10,000 years ago, the magma finally making its way to the surface after unsuccessfully trying to get out and provoke the so-called “seismic swarms”.

Guadalupe Ruiz, 92, remembers the noise on February 20, 1943, when after weeks of earthquakes it felt “like a flood of water under the ground” and days later “like thunder or a kick of a horse” when “it I was making the little hill and stones were falling around it”.

The indigenous Purépecha, then 12 years old, and the rest of her town, San Juan Parangaricutiro, believed that it was the end of the world when a farmer arrived with a hat full of ashes saying that his corn field had cracked.

A team of geologists from the US and Mexican Department of the Interior visited the site almost immediately.

As described in the document, published a decade later, after 20 work trips to the area during the first years of the eruption, the beginning of the Paricutín was “a small column of dust and hot stones” that came out of a crack between cornfields.

“After eight hours of activity, the new volcano began to roar and launch a number of incandescent bombs with great force,” the report added. In six days, he had a height of 167 meters.

The adults cried, recalls Guadalupe Ruiz. The little ones came up curious “to see the lava flow, like this, little by little”, says Abel Aguilar, then five years old, drawing slow waves with his hand.

The landscape around the “small and beautiful volcanic monster” became “a solitary and finished world” of trees that died little by little and houses into which the ash obstinately penetrated, described the chronicler José Revueltas, who visited the place 40 days after the eruption for the daily The popular. Through the streets, he added, only “shadows” wandered with eyes “of a very sad red color… they say that because of the sand.”

little sea of ​​lava

In the small sea of ​​lava that was forming, and on which tourists and scientists now walk in search of more answers; there was only desolation and fear until the geologists arrived.

The Paricutín was nine years in eruption and the lava. Its slow progress prevented fatalities and allowed families from the affected communities to leave and settle on land donated by the government. The chronicles say that some even had time to remove their dead from the cemetery.

Unlike other natural phenomena, such as earthquakes, volcanoes usually give the population more time to react and coordinated action by scientists, authorities and the population is key to managing the crisis.

Meletlidis’s team had already detected that the seismic swarms on that Spanish island had been increasingly recurrent in the years prior to 2021. A week before the eruption they multiplied and deformation began to be noticed in the terrain, another sign that the magma was closer to breaking through the rock and coming to the surface. It was then that all the alarms went off.

The third sign that confirmed that the eruption was approaching was the smell of sulfur in the springs in the area.

When it finally began, Meletlidis admits that he felt a certain relief, because the wait and fear of many residents that the volcano would be born under their houses had ended.

“The scientific network worked well, the authorities knew how to understand and the population was very disciplined,” he proudly points out.

In Michoacán, the westernmost part of the volcanic belt that crosses Mexico, swarms have been recurrent. The most recent were registered in 2022 and 2021.