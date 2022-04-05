In the mid-16th century, the German-Danish botanist and physician Leonhart Fuchs (1501-1566) published the New Kreüterbuch, a Renaissance botanical masterpiece in which he classified more than 500 plants and which remains a benchmark today. For this, Fuchs had the collaboration of several artists who made the illustrations that describe in detail each of the species that make up the manuscript. The Taschen publishing house now publishes Leonhart Fuchs. TheNewHerbal, a reissue based on a hand-colored copy kept in the municipal library of Ulm (Germany). Considered a pioneer of modern botany, Fuchs organized plants alphabetically by name in Latin, Greek, and German. Descriptions include its nomenclature, class, form, habit, time, nature, and what the author called temperament, power, and effect. In addition, the medicinal properties of each of the herbs, their appearance and their structural arrangement are specified. After more than a century, the French botanist Charles Plumier (1646-1704), in honor of the memory of his German counterpart, called Fuchsia a genus of plants with flowers of an intense pink color, the fuchsia.

Illustrations from the book Leonhard Fuchs. The New Herbal from Taschen Publishing. In the image, from left to right: Papaver rhoeas, wild poppy. Stink lily (Iris foetidissima). Impatiens balsamina, common name balsamina, madam or joy. Taschen