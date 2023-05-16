The Birth of Life | The discovery confirms: life was started by lightning strikes from volcanoes

Nitrogen is one of the elements that are necessarily needed as the raw material of life. It is a basic building block in the DNA molecule that carries the genetic code and in the amino acids of proteins.

Even before the birth of life, nitrogen was in the Earth’s atmosphere. However, nitrogen in the atmosphere is in a tricky form, as molecules formed by two tightly bound nitrogen atoms.

Nitrogen in the atmosphere does not react strongly with other substances and therefore does not form nitrate or other compounds that life needs.

Only some microbes are able to reduce nitrogen from the air into a form suitable for plants and fungi. Living nature then circulates the nitrogen forward nimbly.

But when there were no microbes and no other life yet, what converted nitrogen into the form required for life to form?

Volcanic lightning in January 2020 during the eruption of the Taal volcano in the Philippines.

Turkey and millions of tons of the nitrogen compound nitrate have been found in the soil of Peru, which seems to have been created as a result of lightning associated with volcanic eruptions.

The discovery strengthens the assumption that lightning has helped the beginning of life on Earth at the beginning of time.

Oxygen atoms of different atomic weights were also found in nitrate, in the same ratio as there are in ozone in the atmosphere. From this, the research team concluded that the nitrate had formed in the atmosphere and not in the soil.

Group reported their findings at the European Geosciences Association conference.

“The idea of ​​the role of lightning is not new. It is significant that large deposits of nitrogen compounds have been found to support the theory,” comments the astrobiologist Kirsi Lehto from the University of Turku.

Until now, no one has looked for nitrogen in the volcanic layers created by volcanic eruptions, says the volcanologist who participated in the study Erwan Martin from Sorbonne University in the Science News online journal.

Flashes the energy is enough to tear air nitrogen atoms apart.

“It’s clear that it took a lot of energy,” says Lehto.

Lightning from thunderstorms reduces nitrogen from the atmosphere all the time, but in small amounts that spread over large areas.

In connection with volcanic eruptions, volcanic lightning occurs, which is very strong and concentrated in a small area.

“ “Abundant chemical activity could have even produced several primitive beginnings of life.”

About craters in erupting ash clouds, the particles that rub against each other become electrically charged, and the charges are released as lightning. In the 2022 volcanic eruption in Indonesia 400,000 lightning strikes in one day.

Martin’s team found traces of ten explosive volcanic eruptions in Turkey and Peru, the first of which occurred 20 million years ago and the last one a million years ago.

The team estimates that approximately 60 million tons of nitrate were formed and stored in the ground in each eruption.

Life began on Earth approximately 3.7 billion years ago, i.e. long before the volcanic deposits studied by the group were formed. However, the early years of the country were full of huge volcanic eruptions.

Grove says that the activity of volcanoes created a favorable environment for the beginning of life anyway. Eruptions spewed carbon compounds into the air, and lightning reduced both carbon and nitrogen from the air.

The substances fell to the ground and collected in ponds in the hot lava field.

There, evaporation concentrated the substances and promoted the formation of the necessary compounds. In addition to nitrogen, the other elements required for life on Earth today were carbon, oxygen, sulfur, hydrogen and phosphorus.

According to Lehto, no one knows the course of the first steps of life exactly, but the conditions were favorable at the time.

Life birth researcher Stanley Miller showed experimentally already in the 1950s that electric shocks, i.e. simulated lightning, generate a wide variety of organic acids from atmospheric gases.

“Abundant chemical activity could have even produced several primitive beginnings of life,” says Lehto. From them, only one functional life line has been selected, which has continued to this day.

