Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The incident of the birth of a goat with a monkey’s head sparked controversy in a village in Assiut Governorate, southern Egypt, controversy on social media, after the spread of videos showing this.

Al-Hedaya village, Assiut Governorate, in Upper Egypt, witnessed the birth of a goat with a monkey’s head in an incident that is the first of its kind, which shocked its owners that the goats they raise give birth to a strange creature.

Hours after birth, the goats died with the head of a monkey due to multiple congenital defects in the head, which increased the confusion of the parents and raised fear among the citizens.

Users of social networking sites shared a video of a goat whose head resembles a monkey, expressing their astonishment at this strange creature.

Veterinarians interpreted this incident as a congenital defect, and not the head of a monkey resulting from a defect in the development of the fetus, stressing the impossibility of reproduction between monkeys and goats.

Dr. Iman Bakr, Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at Cairo University, said that these are congenital malformations such as those that occur in humans, explaining that they are due to genetic reasons in the parents, or the mother’s exposure during pregnancy to toxins from the surrounding environment or exposure to a virus during pregnancy.

She told Al-Ittihad that these cases are rare and not common, but they do occur and have scientific reasons.