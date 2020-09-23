The duration of paternity leave will double from 14 to 28 days. Emmanuel Macron must officially announce this measure on Wednesday September 23, during a trip to Longjumeau, in Essonne. The new device should come into force on July 1, 2021, and will bring France back among the most generous European countries on this holiday.

This lengthening of the parternity leave appeals to future fathers like Clément. VShe and his partner have been planning to have a child for several months. At 31, he saw several of his friends become parents and for some it is very trying. “Ithere are children who are very difficult, who have difficulty to sleep, says Clement. If only one parent takes care of it, it’s complicated. But if we make sure to extend the period so that we can be more calm and apprehend the first months more easily, yes, that would allow me to stay with my wife and my child. ”

This paternity leave goes very, very, very quickly.Georges, father of a 4 year old childto franceinfo

Georges has been a father for four years. At the birth of his child, he anticipated in order to be able to help his wife to rest, and to fully assume his role as a father. He had at the time posed of leave paid at the outcome of his leave paternity.

“It’s been about a month in all, I must have taken 15 days of leave, he remembers. I believe that more time was needed to be able to better prepare for the situation in the long term. The birth of a child is not like buying a new car or a nice pair of shoes. It’s still another project. In addition, you have the administrative part, you have a lot of things to settle. ”

The new device goes to become in part mandatory for incite the fathers at in enjoy. For the moment, only two thirds of them use paternity leave.

What do (future) fathers think about the extension of paternity leave? Listen to Emmanuel Grabey’s report