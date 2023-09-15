A medical team at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi rescued a Colombian baby girl after repairing a congenital spinal defect while she was in her mother’s womb. The team performed successful surgery to treat open spina bifida in the womb. During surgery to repair the newborn’s spine, doctors made a small incision in the uterus and closed the spina bifida, using an artificial patch to cover the birth defect.

The medical team said, “The operation to repair spina bifida in the womb was successful, and the child is making a rapid recovery,” noting that the child, Maryam, and her mother are in good health and have left the hospital.

Spina bifida is known as a birth defect that occurs when the bones of the spine do not form, leaving the spinal cord exposed to amniotic fluid. The condition can lead to neurological complications and serious physical disabilities, while the average incidence of spina bifida worldwide is one case. Per 1000 births.