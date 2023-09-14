A medical team at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi succeeded in giving birth to a healthy baby girl to a Colombian couple after the medical team repaired a congenital defect in the spine two months ago while she was still in her mother’s womb, through a successful surgery to treat open spina bifida in the uterus, which was performed by a team of Skilled surgeons last June, while baby Maryam and her mother are currently in good health and have left the hospital.

Spina bifida is known as a birth defect that occurs when the bones of the spine do not form, leaving the spinal cord exposed to amniotic fluid. The condition can lead to neurological complications and serious physical disabilities, while the average incidence of spina bifida worldwide is one case. Per 1000 births.

Following the operation last June, the medical team led by Dr. Mandeep Singh, consultant fetal and obstetrician and director of the Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Treatment Center in Burjeel Medical City, placed the fetus and mother under close follow-up until the time of birth, and during the surgery to repair the fetal spine, he The doctors made a small incision in the uterus and exposed the back of the baby to allow the neurosurgeon to close the spina bifida. The doctors used an artificial patch to cover this birth defect. The amniotic fluid was then infused back into the cavity. The uterus was closed again and the baby remained in the uterus for the remainder of the pregnancy. .

The baby, Maryam, was delivered by Dr. Ritu Nambiar, a consultant in obstetrics and gynecology, after the mother went into spontaneous labor in the 35th week of pregnancy. The baby’s weight at birth was 2.46 kg, and she had a small gap in the skin above the back, which was closed by Dr. Issam El Gamal. Consultant Neurosurgeon, where the child remained under the close care of neonatologists led by Dr. Eviano Rudolph Osueta, Consultant and Director of Neonatology, while the doctors explained that they are optimistic about the child’s health condition, as her urinary bladder is working well and she can move her legs normally.

Dr. Mandeep Singh said: “The in-utero repair of spina bifida was successful, and the baby girl’s condition is currently making a rapid recovery according to initial indications, as the ultrasound and MRI of the brain showed normal results, and therefore there is no indication for a VP shunt, which is a very distinctive feature.” To perform the repair in utero, a VP shunt is used to manage the accumulation of excess cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, which can be a common complication in cases of spina bifida. For baby Maryam, she will need, in the coming period, medical follow-up for a pediatric urologist, a pediatric neurologist and a physical therapist, and in In the coming period, the parents are preparing to return to their homeland, Colombia, within two weeks with their child, Maryam.”

The spina bifida operation was performed in utero by a multidisciplinary team that included more than 10 doctors from different specialties.