There are few unquestionable certainties in people’s lives. One is that they are all called to die. Another is that all these people have had to be born before. But, although everyone must go through it, not all births are the same. There is still a notable health gap.

“While pregnancy should be a time of enormous hope and a positive experience for all women, it unfortunately remains an incredibly dangerous experience for millions of women around the world who lack access to respectful and safe health care.” high quality,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), a few months ago. The organization had just published its latest statistics on maternal mortality and the numbers were far from positive. According to his calculations, every two minutes somewhere in the world a woman dies during childbirth or pregnancy.

But why do women still die from this, despite how much science and medicine has advanced? The answer to this question lies in a mix between what the pregnancy and birth process itself means for the human body, but also in a significant gap in access to services.

“Birth is dangerous,” summarizes Dr. Óscar Martínez, president of GESO- Spanish Obstetric Safety Group. Modern medicine has reduced it, but if something goes wrong, he reminds him, help is needed. “The problem is that there are moments that need care,” he says.

In countries with high mortality rates, such care does not exist for multiple reasons. Sanitation, available personnel or even something as basic as access to running water or electricity may fail. In fact, and although the WHO report points out that maternal mortality has grown in many regions, its calculations also show that the problem is much more serious in developing countries. 70% of all maternal deaths in 2020 were recorded in sub-Saharan African countries. The poorest countries in the world and those that are mired in conflicts, the organization warns, are those with the worst global records.

«There is a fairly clear gap between developing countries and developed countries, but what makes the difference in maternal and child mortality is the coverage of the health system, if it is a system with universal, quality and equitable coverage for all. the areas,” explains Eloísa Molina, communications director of World Vision. “The lowest maternal and child mortality rates are those of European countries and Australia, but in the United States, for example, where coverage is not universal, maternal mortality is above that of other countries such as Turkmenistan or Gaza,” he adds. she. Antonio Santana Días, technical director of nutrition and health in Mozambique of the NGO, explains that, although there is “a clear gap” between developed and developing countries, “socioeconomic disparities within countries can also play a role.”

The importance of the health system is crucial. Molina adds the lack of financing to the reasons that explain the problem. In vulnerable health areas it is scarce; “And within this lack of financing, obstetrics is undoubtedly one of the most disadvantaged areas,” he warns.

And we must not forget the impact that other biases have on this issue. “Although access to medical resources is an important concern, the issue also has a gender dimension,” adds Santana Días. Therefore, no less decisive is also the question of rights. Eloísa Molina indicates that it is important for women to “become aware of their rights in terms of access to health services and change attitudes towards the use of midwives,” since it could help change things in areas where Childbirth is still seen as something that is done ‘at home’ without medical follow-up.

Even achieving improvement does not mean that there is no risk of going backwards. “There are numerous factors that can harm maternal and child mortality and set back years of work,” says Molina, pointing to Afghanistan as an example. It is one of the countries with the worst data on maternal and child mortality and the Taliban government’s ban on women’s work prevents midwives from practicing their profession.

Still, changing things is possible and, in fact, some countries have already done so. “Thanks to segmented interventions, improved health infrastructure, increasing access to trained birth attendants and better health education, some areas have seen improvements,” notes Santana Días. The expert talks about the strategy of Rwanda, which has created a network of health workers who provide care and transmit knowledge to pregnant women, or Liberia, which has trained the ‘usual’ midwives to better identify danger warnings during the Birth.

“Beyond improving survival rates, attention should be directed toward holistic care during childbirth and pregnancy,” he explains. Issues such as mothers’ mental health, “psychosocial” support or respectful treatment of pregnant women, she explains, are sometimes overlooked. Couples and families must also be involved. “Advances in public health should not be taken for granted,” she warns. You always have to keep working on them.

The situation in Spain



“Maternal mortality is never zero,” explains Dr. Martínez. Even so, the objective is to reduce it to minimum levels. It is what we have been working on for a long time and it is what the countries with the best maternal mortality data aspire to have achieved.

But what happens in those developed countries that seem to have long crossed the threshold of good data, as is the case of Spain? Martínez insists that gynecology in Spain may not be an honors degree, as is thought, but rather an outstanding one. And knowing this is important, because it would allow you to do the work to climb to that position. The problem is that, right now, there is a lack of data. The official maternal mortality figures—those that the Ministry of Health sends to the WHO—are not realistic, he points out. The reason lies in how this information is collected – it is the autonomous communities that send their numbers to the ministry – and in its very nature – Martínez points out that the data is “very inaccurate” -.

“We have never had reliable reports,” he summarizes. “This is a country in which we do not like to measure and give bad news,” says Martínez. The politicization of healthcare – where decisions are made by political officials and not technical profiles – does not help, the expert believes, to make an examination of conscience about reality.

«This is a country in which we do not like to measure and give bad news» Oscar Martinez President of GESO- Spanish Obstetric Safety Group

The GESO is carrying out its own parallel study – they do it outside of their jobs, in an altruistic way – and their conclusions confirm what health personnel already feared. “The impression was that maternal mortality was higher,” explains Martínez. It was. Their figures for 2021 are four times higher than those that have been officially closed. Of course, in 2021 covid-19 altered reality and caused more pregnant women to die. The impact of the coronavirus did not continue into 2022 and, although they will not have the results of their study until the fall, “preliminary data show that the ministry is not right in 2022 either.” In the GESO parallel study, to reach their conclusions, they use data reported by 70 hospitals spread throughout Spain.

Knowing how many women really die during childbirth, pregnancy or for reasons connected to it is not only a matter of statistical efficiency, but also crucial for making better decisions in medical treatment and prevention. Martínez explains how in England they monitor the symptoms of infection more, because they have detected that it was one of the main reasons for maternal death. Also, knowing what is happening allows us to adjust the training of health personnel.

As Martínez points out, health policies are needed that respond to the realities seen every day in hospitals. If Spain is a country of motherhood at older ages, with more pregnancies through assisted reproduction or more births, the doctor explains, this needs to be kept in mind when developing these policies. But for that you need data.