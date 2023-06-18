Home page World

The birth control pill has many side effects. Now a recent study shows the increase in the risk of depression, which affects young women in particular.

Kassel – Many years ago, the birth control pill was celebrated as an innovation that was supposed to give women self-determination. Now more and more women are making their choice against birth control pills. The reason for this are the many side effects: A current Swedish study found that the risk of developing depression increases by up to 130 percent when taking the birth control pill.

That some symptoms that are common in women are still largely unexplored, also show current results on research into endometriosis. Now the im Epidemiology and Psychiatric Sciences A study published in Sweden found that after taking the birth control pill, the risk of developing depression increases by 73 percent within the first two years. Data from 264,557 women were evaluated for the study. All were taking a combination drug of estrogen and progesterone.

A Swedish study found that taking birth control pills increased the risk of depression by up to 130 percent. © Wavebreak Media Ltd/IMAGO

When taking birth control pills, the risk of depression for young women increases to 130 percent

After evaluating the data, the researchers found that the probability of developing depression is particularly high for young women: if women started taking birth control pills in their teens, the risk rose to up to 130 percent. The risk for adult women, on the other hand, was 92 percent. The study was thus able to establish a direct connection between taking the pill and the depression that occurred. In addition to depression, the following other side effects of the birth control pill were found in previous studies:

blood clot especially in legs or lungs

especially in legs or lungs Headache

Increased risk cervical cancer to get sick

to get sick bleeding

stomach pain to the point of vomiting

to the point of vomiting gas

weight gain

Sensitive breasts

Taking birth control pills has a major impact on women’s hormone levels. In addition to the risk of cervical cancer Getting sick also increases the risk of breast cancer. Loud MSD manuals should not be prevented with the birth control pill in the presence of certain diseases such as migraine, high blood pressure or diabetes. Women should therefore always have a consultation with their gynecologist before taking the pill. This can explain possible risks.

According to information from OK In addition to medical advice, prescription contraceptives for young women are also covered by statutory health insurance. This includes not only the birth control pill, but also alternatives such as the spiral. The prerequisite for the assumption of costs is that the child has not yet reached the age of 22 and that the contraceptive has been prescribed by a doctor. However, a statutory additional payment of ten percent of the costs (max. ten euros) must be paid from the age of 18.

Editor’s note The information given in this article does not replace a visit to a doctor. Only experts can make the right diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The intake of medication or dietary supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.

Depression occurred in adolescents after stopping the pill

In addition to the pill, there are also natural contraceptive methods such as the NFP method or the hormone or temperature computer. These should measure and display the fertile days. Barrier methods such as the condom or diaphragm can also be an alternative.

gynecologist dr. Marion Schilling-Krawitz advises in an interview RTL from stopping the pill on your own responsibility. If side effects occur, she advises that it is better to consult a gynecologist. Switching from one pill to another is often better than stopping the pill altogether and taking it again after a while. The mini-pill, which only contains progestin, is often better tolerated. However, possible effects of the mini-pill were not examined in the Swedish study.

If you want to stop taking the pill, depression can still occur. The results of the Swedish study show that depression also occurred in adolescents after they stopped taking the birth control pill. However, adult women do not have to worry about this. If the depression persists even after stopping the pill, further causes should be clarified by a doctor. (mima)