According to the Mendocino Codex and Fray Bernardino de Sahagún they give us an account of the birth ceremonies among the inhabitants of Tenochtitlán.

At four days old, the “tícitl” or midwife would go to wash the child, and if it was a boy, a buckler, a bow and four arrows were placed on it, as well as the father’s work instruments. If she was a girl, she was given a broom, a “malacátl” to weave, and a mat to sit down to work.

In addition, in the center a brazier burned with “ocótl” wood that represented the navel of the newborn, and whose fire was maintained from the birth of the child. The midwife washed the child several times, first with “octli” or pulque and then with water, dedicating him to the gods. To Tonatiuh if it was male, or to Chalchiutlicue if it was female. Next, the midwife would name him, taking it from the day he was born.

Among the Totonacs, the child was presented in the temple at 28 days old, so that the priests would circumcise him on a large stone. This fact, little commented on among historians, raises several questions.

The priestly influence in the Tenochca began from their birth. On the fourth day, the ceremony for the imposition of his name was held. There was also another ceremony: if he was male, his navel was taken to be buried in the place where the Mexica were waging a war; and if female, it was buried under the stones of the hearth. Twenty days after the birth of the man, his parents were going to offer their son to the Calmécac or the Telpuchcalli so that, depending on the case, he would be a priest or a warrior.

These ceremonies have a certain resemblance to the current ones, since it seems that the priest baptizes children with pulque or beer and, sometimes, also girls. And no winches to weave. _