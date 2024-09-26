EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Being the forest next door to the Brazilian Amazon can be a bit uncomfortable. The magnitude and importance of this ecosystem can make it steal all the attention. But in Brazil, further south, there is also the Atlantic forest, another of the region’s biodiversity hotspots, which is less talked about and has been highly transformed. “Only 10% of this forest has more than 70% of its natural cover,” explains Lisieux Fuzessy, a biologist at the Center for Ecological Research and Forestry Applications (CREAF) and the Institute of Biosciences at the University of São Paulo in Brazil. “That’s why we chose to study what happened to its bird biodiversity when it was transformed into a mosaic of grasslands and agriculture: to show that it is a problem that is not far from us, but close by,” she says, referring to how the Atlantic forest has been crossed by cities such as São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro. It is where a large majority of Brazilians live.

After studying 539 bird species that live in the area and that they were able to locate in 200 georeferenced points through a database, Fuzessy and his team found that 58 species have almost completely disappeared from the deforested areas. A fact that is not only worrying because of the number of species itself, but because, behind the removal of each of these species, the function they perform in the ecosystem or in the forest can also be lost.

The Brazilian Atlantic Forest is a terrestrial biome and region that stretches along the Atlantic coast of Brazil. Ricardo Siqueira (LightRocket via Getty Images)

In the study, which was published in the journal Conservation BiologyIn fact, there is talk of how the Atlantic forest has lost its functional diversity and its functional redundancy, two concepts that go beyond wealth to understand biodiversity. The first – explains Fuzessy – refers to the roles that each species, in this case each bird, plays in achieving balance in the environment. “You can have three species, each with a different function, such as pollinating, eating insects or dispersing seeds. There is a high functional diversity there. Or you can have ten species, all with the same role of pollinating, which indicates a lower functionality.” In the Atlantic forest, then, what has happened is more similar to the second case.

Regarding the other concept – functional redundancy – the biologist explains that it is a term used when the function fulfilled by a species that leaves an ecosystem is replaced by another different species that arrives. But, again, what her analysis points to is that the important functions fulfilled by the birds that disappeared due to deforestation are not being fulfilled by the new birds that arrive.

A weevil seedbed at the Horto Florestal Palace in São Paulo, Brazil. DARIO SANCHES

The perfect example to explain it is that of the Yacutinga guan (Pipile jacutinga). “It is a unique, emblematic bird, in danger of extinction, which, because it is so large, similar to a chicken, it can disperse large seeds,” says Fuzessy. With the transformation of the forest into cities, into a mosaic of agriculture and grasslands, the birds that come to live there are pigeons and common sparrows, whose functions are far from replacing those of the turkey.

Another important example of these changes is the disappearance of the white-winged cotinga (Xipholena atropurpurea), which feeds on insects, controlling their population, or on endemic or threatened species according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). This is the case of the Tiriba parakeet (Pyrrhura cruentata) or the weevil seedbed (Sporophila falcirostris). “The last two species have a fairly restricted distribution. In fact, the parakeet populations have decreased, and the species is already extinct in some areas at a local level,” says the expert.

For her, the world, especially that of the jungle, is one that must be explored in a chain. “Everything is connected there, so it is not about what happens to a single species, but about everything that happens from that,” she says. Although at first her focus of study was monkeys, the data and experience led her to understand that she could not investigate their function if she did not understand how they related to birds. From there, she has dedicated herself to that: to exploring the relationships that exist between species, ecosystems and landscapes. Those that exist in the Atlantic forest, she remembers, are in emergency, because this forest is not only much less popular and charismatic than the majestic Amazon, but it is also a living proof of what could happen to those forests that are still standing, but are threatened by the threat.