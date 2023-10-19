This week, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) removed twenty-one species from the threatened list. According to the review carried out by the entity, They indicated that it is most likely that all of them are extinct. Within the list, a bird stood out that was very recognized in Florida at the end of the 19th century and which was captured in works of art.

Specifically, The species that once had many specimens in Florida and is now considered extinct is the Bachman’s warbler.. Scientifically called Vermivora bachmanii, it was part of the group of songbirds that could be observed in North America, according to the document cited by Tampa Bay Times.

Beyond its striking appearance and the sound it emitted, there was never much information about the species, especially since it has been decades since its last confirmed sighting. The bird pays tribute in its name to its discoverer, John Bachman, who in 1832 recorded the first specimen known to humanity in I’On Swamp, an area located within Charleston County, South Carolina.

Bachman’s warbler, the bird of Florida and Cuba, is extinct

Within the information that exists about the species, it is known that He spent much of his time in Florida and other regions of the southeastern United States and moved to Cuba during the winter.. Captured in multiple works of art, this bird was considered extinct for decades, despite the fact that official communication has only now arrived.

Bachman’s warbler species declared extinct in the United States See also Enlace - Mexico defends the ban on transgenic corn for human consumption Photo: Instagram @adonay_gallo

The species was listed by the entity in 1967 and the last sighting was made in the late eighties. Due to so many years without a record of the bird, among the scientific community and fans of the subject it was already assumed to be extinct, although it was only now declared that way by the FWS. In the other twenty species identified by the entity, fish, mussels, bats and other birds were found.