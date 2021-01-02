Vladimir Borisovich was … I say “was”, and my heart immediately stops, because it is very difficult for me to imagine myself without him. From my very first steps in the Electrotheatre, he was there. Maybe the first person I met there was Vladimir Borisovich, and instantly that mysterious and rare connection between two consciousnesses arose between us, which immediately told me: our theater will be born, and everything will happen there as planned in heaven.

We talked a lot at the beginning, and I immediately started doing Blue Bird. – a performance where he was busy with his wonderful wife Alevtina Konstantinovna, an amazing actress. They played children – Tiltila and Mityl, rushing in search of the bird of happiness (and was not this journey his whole life?). Vladimir Borisovich and Alevtina Konstantinovna pronounced Maeterlinck’s text and at the same time talked about their life path – naked, open, majestic and sincere. From the incredible path traversed in the theater and in the Soviet country.

Vladimir Korenev was a great man and a great actor. A real noble protector, as if somewhere in heaven he was entrusted with this mission. And he performed it in all the splendor of his talent – amazing, open to the whole country. He was the light that illuminated the Electrotheatre.

Back in 1963, having played in “The Amphibian Man”, he experienced great fame, was famous, in demand. And by the time he came to the Electrotheatre, he had a great life of a great artist behind him. And I was amazed how he, a man of a completely different temper, adopted a new theatrical language, and not only accepted, but plunged into it with joy and recognition.

He played in many of our performances. In The Blue Bird, for three evenings in a row, he did not leave the stage, filling it with Maeterlinck’s monologues and our history, made a deep journey into the Soviet Union, into a bygone empire and did it with irony, skill and depth. All these seven years he supported the theater as a friend, father, older brother. Many of his students became part of the troupe and you can see from them what an amazing teacher he was.

He played his last roles in the play “Pinocchio”. And what were these episodes! Masterpieces filled with incredible playful brilliance and soul manifestations. Literally in July, I filmed a film based on this performance and was completely shocked how in the midst of this horror-like horror he was full of strength and joy. During rehearsals and during work Korenev never complained. Incredible nobility and correctness always shone in him. The connection, of course, will not be interrupted with his death. We love Vladimir Borisovich, we mourn the whole theater.

Perhaps many people in our country, who at one time were carried away and amazed by the “Amphibian Man”, then followed him throughout Vladimir Borisovich’s life. Once, in the early years of our work and friendship, I walked around the city with him. We walked for a long, long time and I was amazed that a huge number of people approached him, recognized him – he was handsome and in old age, they turned to him, he answered everyone. I bathed in this atmosphere of participation, which filled his life, participation in the fate of our fatherland, in the fate of the theater .. Eternal memory to him.

Author – director, artistic director “Stanislavsky Electrotheatre“ Boris Yukhananov

