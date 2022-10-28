His biographical description now speaks clearly: “Chief Twit”: Elon Musk has completed the acquisition of Twitter for 44 billion dollars, on the very last date – October 28 – and has already started cleaning up, firing four top manager. They are Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, Head of Legal Affairs and Policy Vijaya Gadde and General Counsel Sean Edgett. Agrawal and Segal, who were inside the company headquarters, were literally escorted out of the building by security.

“The bird is free”, tweeted Musk, referring to the social media logo, a blue bird. His first investments date back to last January, when the billionaire had begun to regularly buy shares until he reached – on March 5 – the 5% stake in the company. In April Twitter had accepted the 44 billion offer formulated for the complete acquisition, but Musk had reversed, claiming that the social network had not made public the amount of spam and bogus accounts that use it, since it would have altered its real value. market. A Delaware Chancery Court judge eventually ruled that Musk had until today to close the deal or go to trial. Twitter had in fact sued him, arguing that “he refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its shareholders because the agreement he signed no longer serves his personal interests.”

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important for the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of opinions can be discussed in a healthy way, without resorting to violence,” said Elon Musk. “There is currently a great danger of social media breaking into far right and far left echo chambers that generate more hatred and divide our society.”