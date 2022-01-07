Bird conservationists and nature managers are on high alert: just like last year, bird flu is prevalent among the wild birds. The situation in the Netherlands is certainly not very serious yet, say organizations such as Staatsbosbeheer. “The numbers are not too bad for us,” said a spokesperson. Nevertheless, in the Netherlands “probably several thousand” birds have succumbed to the highly pathogenic variant of bird flu, reports knowledge organization Sovon Vogelonderzoek Nederland.

This mainly concerns barnacle geese, greylag geese, mute swans, gull species and knot sandpipers. Scavengers such as peregrine falcons, buzzards and sea eagles are also at risk. On Friday, a euthanized fox from Brabant was also diagnosed with bird flu. “The fox was found in early December and showed neurological symptoms such as walking in circles, falling over and was probably blind,” reports Wageningen Bioveterinary Research (WBVR). Bird flu was also found in two fox pups last spring. This also happened elsewhere in Europe with foxes, seals and an otter.

Fever and headache

The chance that people will become infected with bird flu is small, and the disease is usually much milder in humans, RIVM reports. “People who get sick with bird flu get the same symptoms as with a normal winter flu: fever, headache, muscle aches, cough or eye inflammation.” It is recommended to avoid contact with dead and sick animals to minimize the risk of infection.

The current outbreak has spread throughout Europe. Bird flu is also prevalent in Israel, where more than 5,000 cranes recently died. “It looks very serious again this year,” says Nancy Beerens, virologist at Wageningen Bioveterinary Research. “There are 400 outbreaks at poultry farms in Europe and the number of wild birds that are now dying is also enormous.” Beerens examines the dead birds for the H5N1 virus, which is circulating this year. Last year it was a related virus, H5N8.

Dead waterfowl have also been found in Dutch nature reserves such as the Oostvaardersplassen in Flevoland. They are now being investigated. The birds were found in an area that is not open to the public. Visitors are advised to stay away from birds that show deviant behaviour. “Birds can make uncontrolled movements or look very drowsy,” he said a statement. The advice also applies to keep dogs on a lead, as they can also become ill from bird flu, according to Staatsbosbeheer. In general, the exhortation is to maintain peace and not disturb waterfowl. This “reduces the chance of spreading”, according to Staatsbosbeheer. Bird organization Sovon also urges everyone to keep a distance from waterfowl and to be alert for dead animals. “Report it,” said a spokesman. Will bird populations soon be decimated? “We will undoubtedly see the consequences,” says virologist Beerens.

Bird flu causes the greatest damage to poultry farming; since the end of October, animals have been culled at thirteen companies in the Netherlands because of infections, and preventive culling was also done at five companies. In the Netherlands there is a national obligation to stay in cages, as well as a ban on visitors. More than eight million birds have been culled in Europe to date. The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) not only regulates these culls, it also maps the finds of infected wild animals. “So that companies in the area can take extra into account,” said a spokesperson. Despite all hygiene measures, infected companies are still being added. Beerens: “That shows how contagious such a virus is. It’s enough if a mouse walks through a poo and goes into the stable. The virus can enter in many ways.”