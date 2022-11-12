One of the main objectives of the science of law, if not the most important of all, is to achieve the permanence of a “successful company”in which its members coexist in harmony, balance, progress and peace.

To achieve this goal, an infinity of factors specific to each people or nation must be addressed, such as idiosyncrasy, culture, customs, historical context, language, diversity, type of ethnic group, etc., etc., that are unique and different in each country, state and region, which turns the task into a titanic challenge of incalculable dimensions.

As if all of the above were not enough, there is another decisive factor to take into account for the achievement of a “successful society” that legal science has neglected, has not given it sufficient importance even though its relevance is transcendental, This is the “attitude” that people take towards the events that they naturally live day by day and how this leads them to make the decisions that ultimately become acts that contribute decisively to the universe that makes up life in society.

Let’s start by defining what “attitude” is. For the Dictionary of the Spanish Language it is: “The mood manifested in some way”. For its part, for Oxford Languages ​​it is: “The way someone is willing to behave or act”.

In both definitions, attitude is translated as the compass that guides the direction of the actions that people take. Therefore, if we take into account that law is the science in charge of regulating the behavior of individuals to make life in society possible, it follows that it should play a central role in the study of said science.

A good attitude leads to the execution of good actions, on the contrary, a bad attitude can lead us to carry out harmful acts with harmful consequences for ourselves and for others.

The causes that define the nature of the bad attitudes that each person chooses to have in the face of the events they experience are so varied and numerous that they range from the education they received and the socioeconomic and cultural context in which they develop to chemical and biological reactions generated by their own bodies as a consequence of the stress events they face.

In an experiment carried out by Harvard University, it was shown that thinking positively, the heartbeat-stress ceases to be a risk and becomes cardio-healthy.

That is, over a period of eight years, 30,000 North American adults who said they had suffered from some type of stress were followed up. The study was based on the answers to two questions: First: What level of stress have you experienced in the last year: high, moderate or low?; and Second: Do you think that stress harms your health? Subsequently, the mortality of the entire group was analyzed, giving a surprising result, in which the individuals who experienced a very high level of stress presented a probability of death risk that was 43% higher than those who did not, but that was only true. In the group that considered that stress was “harmful” to their health, on the other hand, people with a high level of stress but who did not believe that this was not harmful to their health, had a lower risk of death than anyone else. another individual, including people who suffered less stress.

In the eight years that the research lasted, 182,000 Americans died “prematurely” (at an age below life expectancy), not because of stress, but because of the belief that stress is bad.

The Dr. Kelly McGonigalpsychologist at Stanford University called this “The Biology of Courage”.

This revolutionary study demonstrated without a doubt that the attitude, that is, the way in which we decide to perceive and act in the face of apparently bad events that happen to us, defines our reality both on a social, personal and physical level.

The good news is that we can all be in control of the attitude we decide to have towards the events that happen to us, regardless of our origin, education, ethnicity, or any other factor.

Molding a society to turn it into a better version of it begins with a better quality of attitude and actions of the individuals that comprise it, which can only be achieved with the personal decision of each one. Let us put our grain of sand to make this possible.

As always a pleasure to greet you, hoping that these few letters have been to your liking and, above all, useful. Until next time!