It is possible to bring down the temperature with the omicron strain, unlike the delta, due to the fact that with the South African variant of the virus, there are much fewer cases of a cytokine storm. This is how Ancha Baranova, Doctor of Biological Sciences, explained the effectiveness of antipyretics on the air of the RT stream “Flyer”, it is broadcast on YouTube.

“This is because at omicron we have much less cytokine storm because we don’t have an initial delay in the development of the immune response,” the biologist said.

She added that COVID-19 affects not only the lungs, but also other body systems. Due to the destructiveness of the virus for each person, it is best to try to evade the disease, Baranova emphasized.

Earlier, doctor Vladimir Zaitsev revealed the danger of a runny nose with an omicron strain. According to him, it can lead to cerebral hypoxia, since failures occur in the process of saturating the brain with oxygen.