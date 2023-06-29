The biological mother of Daler Bobiev, who disappeared in Yekaterinburg, Olga, told Izvestia in an interview that this was her second child who died.

According to Olga, she has not seen Daler for six years, in fact, since his birth. The death of her son, according to the woman herself, does not interest her, since she is deprived of parental rights to him.

“I know that he lived in Yekaterinburg. So he was found dead, right? .. My second son died. I am deprived (Parental rights – Ed.) for drinking, I don’t climb, ”said Olga.

However, as it turned out, her 15-year-old daughter Daria lives with the woman. As Olga admitted, she left her “with her”, since at that age, in her opinion, the girl can “fight back if something happens.”

Earlier in the day, it became known that the body of six-year-old Daler was found in a bag on the territory of the garage complex. According to investigators, he was killed a few months ago. The press service of the main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the Sverdlovsk region clarified that the story of the “loss” was set up.

The guardian, who asked to “find” her son, was detained. A criminal case has been initiated. Earlier, the guardian claimed that the boy had an imaginary friend who called him to do dangerous things.

Representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Investigative Committee are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

In total, about a thousand police officers and volunteers were involved in the search for the boy. Daler was searched for three days from June 26th.