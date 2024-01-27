The joker Luddism and the taste for the grotesque are a constant in all of Eduardo Mendoza's books, both in the most serious ones, masterpieces and The truth about the Savolta case (1975) and The city of prodigies, as in his minor works, where he gives free rein to phlegmatic hooliganism, jokes british and social satire. And his latest novel, the hilarious Three enigmas for the Organization, It will not disappoint lovers of the Catalan author's narrative. It is a minor work by Mendoza, but fun is guaranteed with this plot that mixes three unusual cases with no apparent connection, whose resolution involves the bizarre agents of a secret state organization in the style of Mortadelo and Filemón's botched TIA.

José Ovejero does not disappoint with his latest delivery either, Vibration. Ana Rodríguez Fischer assures in her review that it is one of those books in which you want to stop, reread and savor passages to better savor its multiple qualities. Articulated in short chapters, the story focuses on a town where terrible things happened and where “the streets, the buildings, the faces, the ruins, the swamp, the power plant” and other spaces contain stories. Our expert highlights that the plot is perfectly woven and has “dazzling and intense writing, in which echoes of the best literature resonate.”

Other titles reviewed by critics Babelia are Living is the best, which brings together excellent stories by Kay Boyle, author of the also magnificent The blind horse; either The color of things, a groundbreaking comic by Martin Panchaud, which surprises the reader with characters that are simple colored circles, presenting the scenes from a top-down point of view and narrating the movements on paper with diagrams and diagrams. A fascinating exercise that manages to captivate the reader despite its apparent complexity: “What seems like a kind of signage design begins to make sense and the reading flows, the characters become recognizable, the actions take on a rhythm…”, he says in his criticism Álvaro Pons.

Additionally, this issue highlights titles such as Doppelganger, a curious essay by Naomi Klein about a reality of digital doubles; Cobalt red. The Congo bleeds so that you can connect, in which Siddharth Kara denounces the cruel cost of extracting the materials necessary to manufacture the batteries of our electric vehicles and our mobile phones; The chip war, by Chris Miller, which traces the history of microprocessors; and Minho River. A journey between solstices, in which Xesús Fraga turns the Galician river into the protagonist of a sentimental journey through its basin and manages to invalidate, out of love and not just insight, the difference between political, physical and human geography.

You can follow Babelia in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.