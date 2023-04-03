Last November it was announced that film producer Andrea Iervolino is working on a film about the life of Ferruccio Lamborghini. The same producer is also working on two other films that delve into the history of two iconic car brands. The producer wants to elaborate on one of them, the film about Enzo Ferrari, to TopGear. He says in an interview that it will contain racing and car scenes that are reminiscent of films from 007.

In his own words, Iervolino calls the car scenes “great.” He continues about the cast of the film: ‘Adam Driver plays Enzo [Ferrari] and he does a great job alongside Penelope Cruz who is Laura [Ferrari, de echtgenote van Enzo Ferrari] plays. The way the film was shot is great. It takes place in the 1960s and 1970s and when you see the car racing and the way it’s filmed, it’s like a James Bond movie.’

As a producer, Iervolino feels no pressure to make a film about Enzo Ferrari, the most famous boss of a car brand in the whole world. According to the producer, the pressure is on director Michael Mann: ‘Most of the pressure was on Michael [Mann], not on me! My job was just to deliver what I could.’

The movie about Enzo Ferrari

It was therefore not always easy to make the film, according to Iervolino: ‘He [Michael Mann] worked very hard on this film for twenty years.’ The film has fallen apart so many times.’ The film takes you through life Il Commendatore – from the relationship with his wife to, of course, the racing. ‘But also how fragile he was. People didn’t really see that,’ says Iervolino.

Also a movie about the Maserati brothers

Iervolino is already looking forward to the next biographical film in the Italian car industry: ‘It’s about the brothers, but especially about Alfieri Maserati. As you know, Alfieri died from complications following surgery after a car race. This is the guy who died following his own dream.’ It is not yet known when that film will be released, but an announcement is being made at the film festival in Rome in 2024.

There is also a chance that there will be more car films from Iervolino. He himself says the following about it: ‘We have received so many offers from other car brands, because they now think that we are the car film makers. Maybe, after the Maserati movie, we’ll announce something special. There are so many stories.’