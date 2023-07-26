Microsoft has taken an important step in the accessibility of its chatbot Bing AI, powered by OpenAI’s powerful GPT-4 technology. Until now, access to the chatbot was limited exclusively through the browser edge of the company.

However, to offer a broader and more open experience to users, Microsoft has begun to extend access through other popular options, including Google Chrome and Safari.

Windows Latest reports that Microsoft is gradually rolling out chatbot access to both browsers.

In the case of Chrome, Windows 10 and 11 users received a popup on the taskbar, inviting them to test the AI ​​directly from this option, which also has built-in support for dark mode, providing a pleasant visual experience.

The Bing AI chatbot in Chrome has some of the newest features, such as image recognition and the ability to control the type of responses desired.

However, it is important to mention that it also comes with certain limitations. While Edge allows up to 30 turns to interact, Chrome only offers five turns, which could affect the depth of the conversation.

Also, one aspect to consider is that when using the chatbot from Chrome, users may encounter recurring pop-ups, inviting them to download the Microsoft browser, which could result in some discomfort during the interaction.

For Android mobile users who want to access Bing AI from Chrome, it’s important to note that doing so redirects the browser to the Bing app.

This app, launched at the end of February, allows users to search using just their voice, which adds additional functionality.

Although access to Bing AI from Chrome is rolling out gradually for now, not all users have been able to fully enjoy this experience.

According to sources close to Windows Latest, Bing AI is expected to be available to all users on both Chrome and Safari in the coming days or weeks, opening up new possibilities for interaction with this innovative chatbot.