Edmund McMillen, creator of The Binding of Isaacshared some news via X: “soon” it will be possible to play in online multiplayer the roguelike. McMillen specifically shared a post from Tyron Rodriguez, Executive Producer of The Binding of Isaac.
At the moment we don’t have one exit date for The Binding of Isaac multiplayer update. We don’t even know what platforms it is being developed for: it could be a PC exclusive. We can only see that the co-op would be for up to four players.
More importantly, in a way, we don’t know which version of the game you need to access this mode. It is not impossible that it will be distributed as part of The Binding of Isaac Repentance, i.e. that it requires all the DLC to start.
The Binding of Isaac, a huge roguelike
The Binding of Isaac is a roguelike shooter with a top-down view, inspired (also) by the dungeons of the classic The Legend of Zelda (even the name follows the same structure). The game was released in 2011, but a remake known as The Binding of Isaac Rebirth was made in 2014. Over the years, various expansions have been added which have not only added content but also inserted new mechanics.
After twelve years, therefore, the game is still very successful and is regularly updated with new features. We hope to discover new details about online multiplayer soon.
