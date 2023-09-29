Edmund McMillen, creator of The Binding of Isaacshared some news via X: “soon” it will be possible to play in online multiplayer the roguelike. McMillen specifically shared a post from Tyron Rodriguez, Executive Producer of The Binding of Isaac.

At the moment we don’t have one exit date for The Binding of Isaac multiplayer update. We don’t even know what platforms it is being developed for: it could be a PC exclusive. We can only see that the co-op would be for up to four players.

More importantly, in a way, we don’t know which version of the game you need to access this mode. It is not impossible that it will be distributed as part of The Binding of Isaac Repentance, i.e. that it requires all the DLC to start.