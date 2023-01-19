In Culiacán, the legislative program for 2023, agreed on Tuesday by the members of the 64th legislature, stirred up the political bitache in the UAS. And it is that the legislative work plan contemplates the reforms to the Organic Law of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS)and of the Autonomous university of Occident. The plan alerted the PAS and yesterday the coordinator of the PAS parliamentary group, Alba Virgen Montes Álvarez, again rejected the proposal of amendment, since there is no proposal entered or ratified and challenged Congress to first reform the Organic Law of the Legislative Power.

And if the Secretary of Public Education and Culture in Sinaloa, Graciela Domínguez, does not react, it is that flatly. The children of the Goros Pueblo school were rescued so that they could receive classes in a space in the El Guayabo union, after it operated for years under some trees. The director of Education of Ahome, Sixto Rosas, made a commitment to build a classroom, but made of wood. This as a transition process for the SEPyC to organize itself and build material for children in initial education. This would indeed be a work with a human sense, as Governor Rubén Rocha says that his government is characterized.

The Secretary General of Section 53 of the SNTE, Ricardo Madrid Uriarte, attended the LV Extraordinary Session of the SNTE National Council with a very special delegation, chaired by the national leader of the National Union of Education Workers, Alfonso Cepeda Salas. With companions such as the counselors and former general secretaries of Section 53, Óscar Beltrán Ruiz, José Fernando Sandoval Angulo and José Silvino Zavala Araujo, Secretary of Labor Affairs for Basic Education of the CEN of the SNTE.

The Mazatlán City Council will exercise 20 million 787 thousand 136.92 pesos for 15 school infrastructure works that range from painting, cleaning support and equipment. Let’s hope that in 2023 all the resources will be applied to the schools that require them and not just a part, as happened in 2022 and it was not clear where those resources were applied.

After parents of the Club de Leones elementary school in Guasave complained because the Sinaloan Institute of Educational Physical Infrastructure left them halfway through the rehabilitation work that had been done on the campus since last November, the head of Isife went to the municipality to verify that work resumed. Hugo Echave Meneses pointed out that everything was due to a misunderstanding due to some prices and that everything had already been corrected, in addition to also checking the work in 12 other schools in Guasave, hoping that the same thing would not happen in those as with the Club de Leones .