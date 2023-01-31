the first infectious cause of blindness in the world and a threat to the health of 125 million people mainly in Africa. The spread of trachoma is controlled by: spread of antibiotics, surgery, facial cleansing, and environmental sanitation

the billionth dose of was donated azithromycinan antibiotic useful for eradicating the trachoma, the leading infectious cause of blindness globally. To date, 125 million people are still at risk in 44 countries and 1.9 million are people who have contracted the infection and have gone blind or visually impaired as a result of the disease. The administration of this historic dose (made available by Pfizer) is part of an international strategy called SAFE designed to stem and fight this infection which, according to the objective defined by the World Health Organization, can be definitively eradicated by 2030. The plan SAFE. predicts surgeries (Surgery), administration of antibiotics (Antibiotics) to be dispensed every year for three or more years, the face cleaning (Facial cleanliness) to be taught as a daily habit within local communities, in order to avoid the spread of the infection through contact with infected eyes and noses, and finally theenvironmental hygiene (Environmental improvements ) which provides for the reclamation of areas where there is access to water and those for toilets in order to limit the reproduction of flies that carry the infection. The donation of this billionth dose of antibiotic confirms that the defeat of trachoma is a possible result and passes from small and simple gestures that make – immediately – the difference on people’s quality of life and are the result of a collective result, and most of the times of solidarity, of the global health community committed to reducing the health equity gap.