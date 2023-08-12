Not long before the Berlin Wall came down, the government of the German Democratic Republic celebrated another technological breakthrough: engineers at the Zentrum Mikroelektronik Dresden presented the first DDR microchip in September 1988. This despite an export embargo on chip technology from Western countries to the Eastern Bloc. The fact that the East German chip offered only one megabit of storage, while Western chips already provided four megabits (and were also much smaller) did not dampen the mood: the socialist industrial policy had succeeded, the GDR had remained ahead in the “race with the time”, said GDR leader Erich Honecker.

The story appears in German media following another example of successful German industrial policy. The Taiwanese TSMC, world leader in the production of chips, announced last week that it will build a large factory in the same Dresden. The German government coughs up almost half of the investment of more than 10 billion euros in the factory. TSMC and its partners – the German chipmakers Bosch and Infineon and the Dutch NXP – pay the rest.

It is no coincidence that the factory will be built in the old center of DDR chip technology: after German reunification, billions of government money flowed to the region to transform Dresden into a high-tech cluster. The area in the state of Saxony now calls itself ‘Silicon Saxony’. Infineon and Bosch already have chip factories there, NXP has a research center there.

Chinese blockade

In government support for the semiconductor industry – as during the Cold War – a large dose of geopolitics plays a role. At the time it was about the rivalry between East and West, now the growing tensions between the West and China are the driving force. Germany and Europe want to become less economically dependent on foreign powers, China (and Russia) in the lead.

In concrete terms, Western politicians are increasingly afraid of the scenario of a Chinese invasion or economic blockade of Taiwan. TSMC supplies more than half of the world’s chips and produces 90 percent of the most advanced chips. China could blackmail Europe by stopping the supply of chips from Taiwan.

This is a fear scenario, especially for Germany. Europe’s largest economy is trying to digitize and electrify its industry, including its important automotive industry. German commentators have been warning for years that the country is in danger of missing out on this point compared to Asian and American competitors. The horror looms Deindustrialization: factories that rust away, the decline of export champion Germany.

And so the protection of its own industrial base may cost something. TSMC must receive about 5 billion euros in German state aid – and the American chipmaker Intel even receives almost 10 billion euros in support for a planned factory in Magdeburg, in which the company wants to invest 30 billion itself. Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said with satisfaction this week, “is likely to become the major location for chip production in Europe.”

State aid becomes the norm

It fits in with a trend: governments all over the world are throwing money around to secure industrial production within their own borders. The world is increasingly perceived as unsafe, the ideal of free trade is on the wane. With billions of government money, TSMC is now also building new factories in the US state of Arizona and in Japan.

A major driver of the proliferation of industry subsidies is Joe Biden. The US president first launched the CHIPS Act last year, which includes 48 billion euros in support for the chip industry. Shortly afterwards, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) followed, a climate law with 345 billion euros in subsidies and tax breaks, intended to boost the energy transition and to attract industry to the US.

The Biden administration is open about its own motives: this is not least about the technology race with the People’s Republic of China, which subsidizes its companies “on a massive scale,” Biden’s security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a speech in April.

Concerns about unfair competition from Chinese companies – state-owned, semi-state or state-backed companies – have long existed in the US, Europe and Japan. When China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001, the hope was that the country would behave in a more ‘western’ way: oriented towards free trade, with less government interference. That hope is gone. The credo of Washington, Brussels and Tokyo now seems: if China chooses state capitalism, so do we.

European Chips Act

The EU introduced its own chip and climate subsidy laws this year: the European Chips Act and the Net-Zero Industry Act. It is thanks to the European chip law – which considerably relaxes rules for state aid by national governments – that the billions are allowed to flow from Berlin to Dresden and Magdeburg. The European Commission still has to formally approve the aid.

France has already made use of the EU chip law. In July, the American company GlobalFoundries and the French-Italian STMicroelectronics announced plans to build a large factory near Grenoble. The French state contributes almost 3 billion euros, the companies themselves invest 7.5 billion.

The winners of this wave of state subsidies are gradually becoming clear: (consortia of) large companies with access to governments that can cough up a lot of money. There are also losers, because all that state aid does not level the playing field.

German family businesses complain that they are much less likely to receive subsidies for investments and that their skilled workers are being bought out by subsidized chip giants. Smaller and poorer Member States grumble that they do not have such deep pockets as Germany and France.

But these dissenting voices seem to matter little at a time when the world is changing rapidly. National security now takes precedence over the market economy, the buzzword is “de-risking”: reducing risk from economic dependence on authoritarian countries.

Raw materials from China

Typical of the tense climate is that China recently made licenses compulsory for the export of two raw materials in the chip industry, gallium and germanium, which are used in semiconductors and solar panels, among other things. Although this does not immediately lead to shortages, Beijing made it clear: we control important supply routes for (green) technology – and we can cut them off just like that.

The measure was in response to a series of American measures and plans to keep chip technology away from China, with all kinds of export restrictions. The Netherlands is also involved in the conflict: under heavy American pressure, the government made the export of chip machines subject to licensing. For example, it must be prevented that technology from chip machine maker ASML ends up in the wrong Chinese hands, for example with the Chinese army.

This week, Biden took it one step further. In addition to export restrictions, there were also restrictions on investments in China by American tech firms. For those companies, “champions” of globalization, the stakes are high. They get a lot of sales in China. For chipmaker Qualcomm, for example, China is – still – the most important market.

This week showed with a lot of chip news: the world economy is showing ever deeper cracks, globalization is in reverse. To quote the old communist Honecker: the ‘race against time’ in 2023 is about bringing key technology in-house as quickly as possible.

