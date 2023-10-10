Billionaire philanthropist Duty Free creator Chuck Fihn dies

American businessman Chuck Feeney, who was the founder of Duty Free Shoppers and gave away almost eight billion dollars, has died, with a link to the charitable foundation founded by the philanthropist reports Forbes.

The businessman, who was on the Forbes list, gave away almost all his money during his lifetime, leaving himself only a couple of million for retirement. He was 92 years old. He is survived by his wife, five children from his first marriage, 16 grandchildren and four nephews.

In 1988, the businessman was included in the publication’s list of the richest Americans for the first time. At the time, his fortune was estimated at $1.3 billion, but it later turned out that Feeney’s capital at that time was much larger, since the entrepreneur secretly transferred most of it to a charitable foundation.

The foundation donated money to healthcare, scientific research and human rights activities. In particular, the organization supported projects to combat AIDS in South Africa and develop universities in Ireland. The last grant was issued in 2016, and after that the fund began the closure procedure. At the same time, Feeney left only a two million dollar pension for himself and his wife.

Feeney came to prominence as a philanthropist in 1997 after he and his partner sold shares in Duty Free Shoppers to Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy. The billionaire became one of the founders of the “Give while Living” movement and mainly transferred money. The concept inspired Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, who launched the Giving Pledge in 2010 to encourage the world’s richest people to give away half of their wealth during their lifetime.