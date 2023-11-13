Billionaire Brian Johnson, obsessed with the idea of ​​immortality, said that after shock wave therapy he felt that his genitals were 15 years younger. This is what he’s talking about stated on an episode of the Diary of a CEO podcast.

The 45-year-old businessman noted that shock wave therapy is used in medicine to treat erectile dysfunction, and he also uses it to reduce the biological age of the genitals. According to him, during the procedure the penis is actually shocked. “I was shocked by the results. I started two months ago. “My subjective feeling is that my penis looks 15 years younger,” Johnson said.

The businessman, who spends $2 million annually on rejuvenation, added that the therapy was painful. He estimates that pain during procedures can reach nine out of ten. The businessman added that he measures the effect of therapy using a special device that he puts on his penis at night.

Previously, Brian Johnson transfused himself with components of the blood of his 17-year-old son for the sake of general rejuvenation of the body. He later reported that this method of maintaining health was ineffective for him.