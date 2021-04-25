Boeing had a historically bad 2020. Its 737 Max was idle for most of the year after two fatal accidents, the pandemic decimated its business, and the company announced plans to lay off 30,000 workers and reported a loss of $ 12 billion. However, its CEO, David Calhoun, he was rewarded with a compensation of about $ 21.1 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line barely survived the year. With the cruise industry paralyzed, the company lost $ 4 billion and licensed 20% of its staff. That didn’t stop Norwegian from doubling the pay of Frank Del Rio, its CEO, to $ 36.4 million.

And in Hilton, where nearly a quarter of corporate staff members were laid off because hotels around the world were empty and the company lost $ 720 millionIt was a good year for the man in charge. Hilton reported in a securities filing that Chris Nassetta, its chief executive, received compensation worth $ 55.9 million in 2020.

The coronavirus plunged the world into an economic crisis, sent America’s unemployment rate soaring and left millions of Americans scrambling to make ends meet. However, in many of the companies hardest hit by the pandemic, the executives in charge were showered with profits.

The diverging fortunes of CEOs and everyday workers illustrate the stark divisions in a nation on the brink of an economic boom, but still plagued by sharp income inequality. Stock markets have risen and the rich spend freelyBut millions still face significant difficulties. Executives are making fortunes as laid off workers line up at food banks.

“Many of these CEOs have improved profitability by laying off workers“said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, who proposed new taxes for the ultra-rich. A small handful of people who have made it all the way to the top of the greasy pole get all the rewards, while everyone else is left behind. .

For executives who own large stakes in giant companies, the gains have been even more pronounced. Eight of the 10 richest people in the world They are men who founded or ran technology companies in the United States, and each has made billions of dollars in wealth this year, according to Bloomberg.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, whose profits soared with people trapped at home, is now worth $ 193 billion. Larry Page, co-founder of Google, is worth $ 103 billion, an increase of $ 21 billion in the last four months alone. as your company’s fortunes have improved during the pandemic.

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post. Reuters photo

And, according to security documents, a few are rapidly accumulating new fortunes. Chad Richison, founder and CEO of an Oklahoma software company, Paycom, is worth more than $ 3 billion and received $ 211 million last year, when his company made $ 144 million in profit. John Legere, former CEO of T-Mobile, received $ 137.2 million last year, a reward for taking over rival Sprint.

“We have created this class of billionaires and billionaires who they have not been good for this country “. said Nell Minow, vice president of ValueEdge Advisors, an investment consulting firm. “They can build a wing in a museum. But it is not infrastructure, it is not the middle class ”.

The gap between executive compensation and the average salary of workers has been growing for decades. CEOs of large companies now earn, on average, 320 times more than your typical worker, according to the Institute of Economic Policy. In 1989, that ratio was 61-1. From 1978 to 2019, compensation grew 14% for typical workers. It was up 1,167% for CEOs.

The pandemic only exacerbated these disparities, as hundreds of companies rewarded their leaders with pay packages worth significantly greater than what most Americans will earn in their entire lifetime.

More profit

AT&T, the media conglomerate, lost $ 5.4 billion and cut thousands of jobs during the year. John Stankey, the CEO, received $ 21 million for his work in 2020, compared to $ 22.5 million in 2019.

T-Mobile said it would create new jobs through its merger with Sprint, but it has already started the layoffs. It earned 3.1 billion in 2020. In addition to Legere’s windfall, the company awarded its current CEO, Mike Sievert, 54.9 million.

Tenet Healthcare, a chain of hospitals, laid off about 11,000 workers during the pandemic, but got almost 399 million in profits. “The past 12 months have clearly been an extraordinary challenge and learning experience.” The company’s chief executive, Ronald Rittenmeyer, wrote in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In the same document, Tenet revealed that Rittenmeyer made $ 16.7 million last year.

Victoria’s Secret pays millions to its CEO. AFP photo

YL Brands, owner of Victoria’s Secret, cut 15% of its office staff and temporarily closed most of its stores during the pandemic. Andrew Meslow, who replaced Leslie H. Wexner as CEO in February of last year, was still making $ 18.5 million.

“They always talk about their employees being their most important assets,” Minow said. “But they sure don’t treat them that way.”

Dozens of public companies have already reported having paid their CEOs $ 25 million or more last yearaccording to Equilar, an executive compensation consulting firm. Several companies that announced major layoffs last year, including Comcast and Nike, have yet to release executive compensation data from last year.

Many companies defended their executive compensation plans. In some cases, CEOs took less than they were entitled to. Most top executives receive most of their salary in stocks, which can decline in value and often consolidate over several years. And in many companies, the stock price rose despite the turmoil in the economy and regardless of if the company was profitable.

“At the end of the day, CEOs end up being rewarded for the way they respond to these external events.” said Jannice Koors, a compensation consultant at Pearl Meyer who works with companies to determine executive pay. “If you think about store closings, permits, etc., CEOs are rewarded for making those decisions“.

In many ways, the role of corporate chiefs has never been more pronounced. Beyond running their businesses, CEOs have become prominent voices in national conversations on race, climate change and the right to vote.

critics

At the same time, face criticism from all sides. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, recently told businesses protesting Republican efforts to reform voting laws to “stay out of politics.” Meanwhile, labor advocates are calling on companies to take better care of their workers.

“It is time for the corporations in this nation to play their part in a recovery that can be shared by all,” he said. said Mary Kay Henry, international president of the Service Employees International Union. “We cannot reinforce the economic inequality that existed before the pandemic.”

Executives at publicly traded companies receive most of their compensation in stocks, a deal designed to align the payment with the performance of a company’s share price. When the stock price goes up, according to the theory, both investors and executives share in the profits.

The Republican leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell. AP Photo

Defying logic, the stock market has been skyrocketing for months, more than offsetting the losses it suffered at the start of the pandemic. As a result, many CEOs ended the first year of the pandemic having, improbably, overseen a rise in their company’s stock price. The resistance of the markets and the feeling that COVID-19 was an act of God, not the fault of a single person, it helped companies justify big pay packages.

“The boards were thinking, ‘This is not the fault of our management team. This is not the result of poor planning or lax governance. This happened to everyone ”. Koors said. “There was a feeling in the boardrooms that if, despite all this, they managed to meet the numbers, who are we to cut those payments in a year where everyone is working hard?”

The biggest pay dispute this year is at General Electric, a company still reeling from years of mismanagement. Larry Culp, the CEO, received $ 73.2 million last year and was able to raise more than $ 100 million more thanks to a recently updated payment plan. Several prominent corporate governance groups have opposed Culp’s pay, and investors will vote on the issue at GE’s annual meeting next month.

Even when executive pay was slashed, it often remained high. Robert A. Iger, president of the Walt Disney Co., made less than half what he did in 2019 last year, but his compensation was still $ 21 million. The pay cut was a reflection of his move from CEO to chief executive officer, and the difficult year at Disney, which laid off more than 28,000 people due to the closure of its theme parks.

At Boeing, Calhoun voluntarily gave up most of his cash salary this year, taking only 269,231 of the 1.4 million he was entitled to. Still, thanks to the stock awards, his compensation was more than 21 million dollars.

A Hilton spokesperson said the $ 55.9 million figure reported in the company’s annual filing did not reflect Nassetta’s actual salary. Due to the pandemic, Hilton restructured several complex stock awards. As a result, Nassetta’s actual earnings for 2020 will be closer to $ 20.1 million, a slight decrease from 2019.

The New York Times