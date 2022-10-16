The “Billion Meals” initiative, the largest campaign in the region to provide food support in 50 countries across four continents, has distributed more than 2.5 million meals in seven Asian countries in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, which handled distribution and coordination with charitable societies in the countries included.

The “One Billion Meals” initiative, organized by the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, provided food support to needy individuals and families in a number of cities and villages in India, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, the Philippines and Cambodia in the form of food and catering parcels containing basic foodstuffs. Required to prepare nutritious meals for several weeks benefiting approximately 75,000 people.

While the “One Billion Meals” initiative distributed 1,537,500 meals in various cities, villages and rural areas of India, 800,000 meals were distributed equally among four countries, with 200,000 meals for each country, including Pakistan; In the regions of Kashmir, Bagh, Djerb-Dotty, Muzaffarabad, in Tajikistan in the cities and villages of Dushanbe, Kulob, Narakin and Warzab, Igdet, and in Kyrgyzstan in the capital Bishkek, Osh, Jalalabad, Shui, and in Kazakhstan in the cities and villages of Astana, Shymkent, and Almaty.

In the Philippines, 100,000 meals were distributed in Surigao, Bubughi, and Baghdian, and another 100,000 meals were distributed to beneficiaries in Phahkong Province, Cambodian Som and Cumin in the Kingdom of Cambodia.

– Improving the quality of life.

The Advisor to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Ibrahim Bumelha, stressed that reaching needy individuals and families around the world is in cooperation with pioneering initiatives in providing food support to those who deserve it as an initiative. One Billion Meals” translates the Foundation’s mission to provide charitable work activities for families locally and globally to improve the quality of their lives and develop their communities within the concepts of sustainability, development and rational work, according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for humanitarian work, which It achieves a sustainable impact on the lives of individuals and families and empowers communities.

He said: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, our cooperation is continuous in order to provide relief to the needy, support the weak and provide aid to the needy along the map of the countries in which the Foundation is active or in which we cooperate with international organizations and charitable societies for the benefit of people.”

He added: “The UAE, with the vision of its leadership, is a beacon of hope and influential charitable and humanitarian work that makes a positive difference in the lives of millions of people around the world. We are committed to expanding our relief efforts in cooperation and coordination with leading institutions under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives.”

Direct nutritional support.

In turn, Sarah Al Nuaimi, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Office, said: “In the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment, under its umbrella, we have reached wide segments of individuals, families and disadvantaged groups. In a number of Asian countries, as part of the “Billion Meals” initiative, which aims to provide direct food support and provide a safety net for communities suffering from reduced levels of food security.

She added, “This cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment benefits from the Foundation’s extended logistical presence in many of the countries covered by the initiative and expands the humanitarian framework to new levels.”

Al Nuaimi confirmed that the “One Billion Meals” initiative is continuing in distribution operations to provide aid to millions in 50 countries and in 4 continents around the world, in implementation of the message of “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” to provide aid without discrimination between geographical area, race or religion, and a translation of the values ​​of giving and giving. And human solidarity well-established in the UAE society and its approach.

– Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment was launched in 1997 with the aim of helping the poor, the sick, widows, orphans, the needy and the afflicted in the UAE and anywhere in the world. Within a few years, the Foundation became one of the active institutions in the field of charitable and humanitarian work, both internally and externally. The Foundation contributes to international rescue and relief operations in areas affected by disasters and the scourge of war, assisting the poor in them with various possible forms of assistance, and in building houses of worship, schools, hospitals, housing, digging wells and other vital facilities.

– The “Billion Meals” initiative.

The “One Billion Meals” initiative, organized by the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, involved all the activities and segments of the UAE society in its charitable and humanitarian goals, and in the societal contribution to providing support and food security to the neediest groups. The One Billion Meals initiative came within the axis of humanitarian and relief aid, which is one of the five main axes that form the pillars of the work of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The series of food aid initiatives from the Foundation began in the blessed month of Ramadan 2020 with the “10 Million Meals” campaign, which was a direct response to the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic on vulnerable and low-income groups, and was followed by the “100 Million Meals” campaign during Ramadan 2021, which in turn recorded a record By more than doubling its goal and reaching 220 million meals, the current “Billion Meals” initiative crowns these efforts and provides a food safety net for the needy in 50 countries on four continents.