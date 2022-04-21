The distribution of food support from the “Billion Meals” initiative, the largest in the region to provide support to the poor and needy, began in 13 countries, less than three weeks after its launch at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

And early, the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, which organizes the “Billion Meals” initiative, in cooperation with its operating partners, led by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the network of regional food banks, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, started distribution operations in a number of countries. From countries, taking advantage of the advanced network of field operations and logistics that the initiative partners have in the countries covered by the distribution operations.

The list of 13 countries in which distributions began included Nigeria, India, Jordan, Sudan, Lebanon, Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, Tajikistan, Uganda, the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, Kosovo, and Albania.

The cooperation of the “Billion Meals” with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees achieved direct access to those eligible for food support in the refugee and IDP camps hosted by two countries, Nigeria and India.

The food items required to prepare basic meals reached the beneficiaries of the “Billion Meals” initiative in the camp of the state of “Cross River” for Cameroonian refugees near the city of Ogoja in southeastern Nigeria, as part of the first distributions of the largest initiative in the region to support vulnerable groups, especially children, refugees and displaced persons.

The coordination of the “Billion Meals” initiative with the regional food bank network has contributed to reaching direct food support to beneficiaries in three countries: Sudan, Jordan and Lebanon at the current stage, relying on the logistical expertise of the regional food bank network in the countries of the region.

As for the partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charitable Initiatives Foundation, it began distributing food support to the beneficiaries of the “Billion Meals Initiative” in four countries in which it operates, including Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, Tajikistan and Uganda at the present time, through coordination and cooperation with local authorities and relevant authorities. To facilitate access to support for beneficiaries in their locations.

Additional distributions, in coordination with other partners and supporters of the “Billion Meals” initiative, included the UAE, Kosovo, the United States of America and Albania.

The “One Billion Meals” initiative, the largest of its kind in the region and reaching the needy in four continents, embodies the values ​​of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which aims to involve everyone in charitable and humanitarian work from individuals and institutions from various sectors in the UAE and the world with its focus on The concept of sustainable community financing to provide food support and elements of food security to the most needy groups, and open the door to participation in a comprehensive community movement aimed at weaving a network for those who do not find their strength, without any discrimination on the basis of gender, race or geographical area.