The “Billion Meals” initiative, the largest of its kind in the region to feed food and provide direct food support to the poor and needy in 50 countries, announced the allocation of four facilitated mechanisms to receive donations and contributions of individuals and institutions in relief of the less fortunate, and to support efforts to confront the challenge of hunger and malnutrition in the world.

Donation channels open the door for financial contributions for everyone to support the neediest and those suffering from malnutrition, at a time when the world is going through challenges in providing food security, especially for vulnerable groups, including children, refugees, displaced people, and victims of disasters and crises.

The website of the “One Billion Meals” initiative, www.1billionmeals.ae, receives donations from individuals, institutions, companies and businessmen from inside and outside the country, where the amount the donor wants can be provided to go to provide food parcels and supplies that enable the needy and needy families to prepare meals that fill their lives.

The “One Billion Meals” initiative also provides the option to donate via text messages. If you wish to donate one dirham per day to the initiative through a monthly subscription, you can send a text message with the word “meal” or “meal” to the number 1020 for users of the “du” network, or to the number 1110 for users of the network. Etisalat network.

The “One Billion Meals” initiative provides a channel for direct bank transfers to contribute to the charitable and relief effort of the initiative. Everyone, especially major contributors, can donate to the initiative directly by transferring the amount to be donated to the initiative’s bank account (approved account number): AE300260001015333439802 at Emirates NBD in UAE dirhams.

Those wishing to contribute to the “One Billion Meals” initiative can contact its call center team on the toll-free number 8009999 to arrange a donation of the amount they want to allocate to provide food support to the needy. The “Billion Meals” initiative stems from the concept of sustainable community financing to provide food support and elements of food security to the neediest groups, while relying on a sense of giving and giving and extending a helping hand and charitable and humanitarian work to individuals and institutions in the UAE and the world by opening the door for everyone to participate in donations and contributions during the blessed month of Ramadan In order to provide food support to the needy until the goal of one billion meals is reached.

The initiative, which is organized by the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, allows the various segments of society, government agencies, private companies, economic events, businessmen and pioneers of humanitarian work from inside and outside the country to contribute to supporting the needy in lower-income communities, by making a donation via its website. Or by SMS, or via direct money transfers to the initiative’s bank account. And coinciding with the start of the blessed month of Ramadan and the launch of the “One Billion Meals” initiative, the options to contribute to the initiative provide a lifeline for those who struggle to obtain food for themselves and their family members.

• Contribution to the initiative is available to individuals, institutions and economic activities inside and outside the country.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

