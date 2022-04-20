The “Billion Meals” initiative, the largest in the region to provide food support to the needy and the poor, has made contributions equivalent to 420 million meals so far, to complete its journey since the month of Ramadan last year, in an exceptional outcome that translates the established values ​​of giving in the Emirates, and a comprehensive community response to the call of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, to provide relief and food to the hungry.

This was confirmed by the Secretary-General of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, with the value of donations and contributions to the “One Billion Meals” initiative, which began at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, reaching 200 million dirhams within 3 weeks, to which 220 million meals were added. Its distribution last year, bringing the total to 420 million, began distribution operations in several countries, including Nigeria, Sudan, Albania, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, India and Kosovo.

The “One Billion Meals” initiative has so far registered 232 thousand individual donors, after it opened the door for contributions and donations to all at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, recording an immediate societal interaction with the issue of the hunger challenge, which represents a global humanitarian crisis.

He said, “The volume of donations to the “Billion Meals” initiative, which provides relief to the needy in 50 countries, confirms the comprehensive support for its core idea of ​​providing food as a basic human need. The flow of contributions from everyone to the initiative is a qualitative response to the call of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to devote the UAE’s commitment to humanity “.

He stressed that the initiative of the billion meals launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in conjunction with the month of giving and the season of giving, constituted a comprehensive societal movement, in which the owners of white hands and benefactors and pioneers of humanitarian and social work contributed, and formed a model for giving to the UAE community by supporting the efforts of the largest campaign in the region to feed the hungry. in 50 countries around the world.

Al Gergawi praised the spirit of human solidarity and the high sense of responsibility shown by the UAE society in all its categories and segments towards the indigent and the needy, who look to their fellow humanity to provide a safety net that protects them from the repercussions of food insecurity.

Al Gergawi praised the new innovative initiatives in support of the campaign launched by individuals, institutions and companies in the UAE community, which played a key role in accelerating the achievement of the goals of the “one billion meals” and reaching the equivalent of 420 million meals.

Al Gergawi also stressed that the charitable auctions in support of the “Billion Meals” initiative gave it additional impetus and provided a creative way to expand the scope of humanitarian work and innovation in it, in addition to the multiple and approved donation channels provided by the initiative since its inception to involve everyone in charitable and humanitarian work.

Al Gergawi expressed his confidence that the UAE society, its economic activities, its governmental, private and charitable institutions, and the pioneers of charitable and humanitarian work in it will continue to actively contribute to the largest initiative of its kind in the region until it reaches its ultimate goal of providing one billion meals to millions of individuals and families around the world.

His Excellency concluded by saying: “The contributors to the “billion meals” today feed food, embody the values ​​of the month of feeling the suffering of others, contribute to achieving the goal of ending hunger within the sustainable development goals of the United Nations, and renew hope for the solidarity of man with his fellow man in times of crisis and adversity, and send, As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, one billion humanitarian messages from the Emirates to the world.

The “One Billion Meals” initiative continues to receive donations from institutions, individuals, business sectors, companies and charitable organizations through four approved channels, which are the website www.1billionmeals.ae and bank transfer to the “One Billion Meals” initiative account on the approved account number:

AE300260001015333439802 at Emirates NBD in UAE dirhams, or by donating one dirham per day to the initiative through a monthly subscription by sending a text message with the word “meal” or “Meal” to the number 1020 for users of the “du” network or to the number 1110 for users of the “Etisalat” network within the country Or by contacting the “One Billion Meals” initiative call center at 8009999.

The “Billion Meals” initiative, the largest in the region, from the UAE provides food support to the needy and the poor in 50 countries and weaves a food safety net for the most needy groups, especially children, refugees and displaced people who suffer from food insecurity. The initiative, organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the World Food Program, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment, the network of regional food banks, the Emirates Food Bank, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and many humanitarian and charitable institutions, provides food support and parcels. Ration to beneficiaries directly in the lowest-income communities in the 50 countries covered by it.



