The “Billion Followers Summit” revealed the names of an elite group of the most prominent CEOs and entrepreneurs who are most influential in the world of creative industries, digital media, investment, finance and business participating in the activities of the second edition of the summit organized by the “New Media Academy” on January 10 and 11 next at the Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future. In Dubai.

The summit hosts more than 100 CEOs and entrepreneurs in several sectors, including Tom Bilyeu, Elie Habib, Rizwan Sajan, Vishen Lakhiani, and a large group of global experts in new media development, and leaders of digital investment industries.

These influential figures, who are followed by tens of millions of people interested in this industry, participate in dialogue sessions, interactive talks, and workshops, which shed light on the most important developments in the world of investment, business, and the economy of content creation, and contribute to stimulating innovation and creativity in one of the most developed and accelerating industries in the world. .

(Tom Baillieu…inspiring health content makers)

Among the most prominent guests of the summit is Tom Bilyeu, co-founder of Quest Nutrition, which reached a billion-dollar value after 5 years of its founding, an entrepreneur, a prominent health and fitness influencer, a content creator, and the CEO of Impact Theory.

Tom Baillieu studied cinema, law, and economics, and succeeded in developing his company, receiving global accreditations and great appreciation. He also used social media to promote his products and spread his positive message until he was able to create a fortune of more than $400 million.

(Elie Habib… “30 under 30” list)

Elie Habib is ranked among the “30 Under 30” list for the year 2021 by “Forbes Middle East” magazine, and he is one of the most prominent Arab economic figures. He is the founding partner and chief technology officer of the “Anghami application” since 2012, and a member of the board of directors of chambers. Abu Dhabi Trade and Industry. Habib has experience in managing and building technology company platforms, websites, and satellite channels.

(Radwan Sajan…an inspiring story)

Indian entrepreneur Rizwan Sajan, founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Danube Real Estate and Commercial Group, reviews his path in establishing the group, which has become one of the largest groups in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. He began his professional career in Dubai in 1993 with little capital, and was able to transform his small company. To an empire that includes more than 5,000 employees, generating revenues of more than 5 billion dirhams annually.

(Vishin Lakhiani…a unique talent)

Vishen Lakhiani is one of the world's most prominent business leaders, author, motivational speaker, and founder of MindValley, who has built an educational empire through his unique talents and ability to effectively leverage social media.

His leading company in the field of personal growth invests these digital platforms to communicate with a global audience, contributing to achieving revenues of approximately $200 million. Lakhiani’s journey reflects the effectiveness of social media in building a brand and generating revenues, as he has gone beyond the limits of traditional marketing; He was able to build an integrated community by providing attractive and useful content.

(Ahmed Abu Hashima… 35 development initiatives)

Ahmed Abu Hashima is considered one of the most prominent Egyptian and Arab businessmen. He is distinguished by his social and economic contributions, as he launched more than 35 development initiatives, and his projects included strategic commercial and industrial sectors. He participates in investment promotional campaigns that contribute to the development of the Egyptian economy, in addition to his role as Chairman of the Youth and Sports Committee of the Council of Ministers. Egyptian sheikhs; In confirmation of his uniqueness in various fields, Ahmed Abu Hashima received many awards and honors at the national, regional and international levels.

(International experts in new media development)

Joining speakers and experts at the summit will be Dr. Andrew Jackson, CEO of Artificial Intelligence at Core42, who has more than 20 years of experience in the field of artificial intelligence and data analysis.

Also speaking at the “One Billion Followers Summit” are Riad Al-Zamil, the Saudi businessman and Chairman of Raz Holding Group, and a member of the boards of directors of several commercial, industrial and investment bodies in Saudi Arabia, and Fares Ghandour, a partner in “Wamda Capital” and CEO of “Tahun”, who also chaired the program. The first fellowship of its kind in the Middle East for emerging entrepreneurs.

Also participating in the “Billion Followers Summit” is entrepreneur Khaled Zaatreh, founder of 360 Views, a company specializing in virtual reality and live photography.

(Leaders of digital investment industries)

The summit will also host Jim Louderback, an expert in digital media, video, content and technology, and founder of a number of major media companies.

Also speaking at the summit will be Dennis Yu, CEO of BlitzMetrics, a digital marketing company, one of the leading digital marketing experts, and author of “The Ultimate Guide to TikTok Ads: Reach a Billion People in 10 Minutes.”

The Summit audience will meet Rayan Hashmi, founder of Jubilee Media, a platform for creating video content that inspires and unites people, which has more than 14 million subscribers and 5 billion views, and Dr. Lal Bhatia, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hilshaw Group, who has more than 35 years of experience. A year in the fields of strategic marketing, and Gurpreet Singh, who is the co-founder of “One Digital Entertainment”, which works on scouting talent and has a base of the largest content makers in Asia, and Brandon Baum, who is the founder of “Studio B” and one of the largest VFX content makers in the Kingdom. United States, with over 15 million people across social media, and its content on Youtube Shorts, among the 10 most viewed videos of all time.

The summit will also host Phil Ranta, CEO of Spree and former COO of We Are Verified. He also played a key role in the prosperity of the Multi-Channel Network (MCN), and Ranta uses his experience to build successful and scalable businesses, contributing to the digital landscape.

The second edition of the “One Billion Followers Summit” comes after the success of its first edition, which brought together more than 75 guests and 6,500 participants in more than 40 sessions and workshops. It is expected that the summit will witness the organization of a larger and more successful edition, with more than 190 speakers hosted in sessions, workshops and speeches. Inspirational, debates and breakout sessions.