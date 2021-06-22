Rome – “After the large crowd joining the Genoa demonstration last June 18 against the halter (and millionaire) agreement between the state and the motorways, it is clear that the theme of injustice and neglect of public goods is very much felt by citizens. For this reason I have deposited in the Chamber the bill for the protection of the victims of neglect drawn up by the Committee for remembrance of the victims of the Morandi bridge ”. This was declared by the deputy of L’Alternativa C’e Leda Volpi which recalls the contents of the law, presented to all Ligurian and Piedmontese parliamentarians by the committee: “The proposal establishes the figure of the victims of the neglect of public goods, who are equated with the victims of terrorism and organized crime. The state must protect citizens when these events occur and cannot close its eyes ”.

“The legislative initiative in question – explains the deputy – was proposed with the aim of transforming the tragedy that struck 43 innocent people and the entire city of Genoa into an opportunity for the State to be able to recognize the pain of those who have suffered this tragedy and to stand by their side. Furthermore, it is not a law protecting only the victims of Morandi, but all the similar events that have unfortunately occurred in Italy in the last 20 years, the most recent of which was the Mottarone massacre ”.