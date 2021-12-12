The bill on the introduction of QR codes on vaccination against coronavirus or the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in long-distance trains and airplanes will be removed from consideration by the State Duma, said in its Telegram-channel speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament Vyacheslav Volodin.

Comments have been heard

According to the chairman of the State Duma, this was the result of a dialogue between the deputies and the cabinet of ministers based on taking into account the opinions of subjects and appeals of citizens.

This is the result of a dialogue between the State Duma and the government based on the views of the regions and citizens’ appeals. Thanks to the feedback, the comments were heard Viacheslav Volodin Chairman of the State Duma of Russia

The removal of the initiative on QR codes in transport from the agenda will be discussed at the State Duma Council on Monday, December 13, the politician announced.

Putin’s position

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed to the “inadmissibility of rash decisions” when considering the bill, Volodin recalled. The head of state asked to study carefully whether the transport system would limit the rights of people. Putin urged to act carefully and balanced, and also not to create additional problems for the Russians.

We have transferred a significant amount of authority to make final decisions to the regions. I hope this is what we do Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The Russian leader called the draft a framework law and called for a thorough study of it in the regions.

In this regard, Volodin the day before, on December 12, noted that the condition for the adoption of the project on QR codes is the answers to the questions asked by the society.

The President has always emphasized that it is necessary not to impose, but to persuade. Prove that vaccination is better than disease. He noted the importance of voluntariness of vaccinations – any imposed decision can be circumvented Viacheslav Volodin Chairman of the State Duma of Russia

As of December 10, 67,260,355 people were fully vaccinated in Russia, 74,189,385 people were vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine. Over the past day, 29,929 people have been identified who have contracted the coronavirus.

The importance of regional opinion

The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said that the draft laws on QR codes are complex, the regions have different opinions on this topic, and this is part of the working process. He promised that experts will consider the nuances and potential risks.

Each time they try to walk along the blade, first of all, to save people, to ensure their health, and on the other hand, not to harm the country’s economy Dmitry Peskov press secretary of the president of Russia

Related materials:

The essence of the bills

Two initiatives “On Amendments to Article 107 of the Air Code of the Russian Federation and the Federal Law” Charter of Railway Transport of the Russian Federation “” were put forward by the government and sent to the State Duma for consideration on November 12. They assumed the use of QR codes in rail and air transport.

The Cabinet of Ministers also proposed (the bill “On Amendments to the Federal Law” On the Sanitary and Epidemiological Well-Being of the Population “) to oblige Russians to present QR codes when visiting shops, catering and events. Work on this document is ongoing.

The rules were expected to be valid until June 1, 2022.

Earlier, the possible dates for the adoption of initiatives by the parliament were also announced. The LDPR faction indicated that they will be considered at the end of December. It was also suggested that the laws could be approved only in 2022.