Women of the Shipibo-Konibo ethnic group work selling cloth on February 10, 2021, in the community of Cantagallo, in Lima (Peru). LUIS ÁNGEL GONZALES / EFE

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundations and BBVA Microfinance are the two leading private organizations in contributing to development. The two philanthropic entities have contributed an average of more than 5,000 million dollars annually between 2018 and 2019. The money contributed has been destined, above all, to the health sector, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which documents the work of nearly 40 of the largest foundations in the member countries of the Development Assistance Committee. In recent years, this type of financing has grown: it has gone from 6.3 million dollars in 2013 to 8.2 million in 2019.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation contributed an average of 4.022 million dollars annually in 2018 and 2019 and was placed at the top in contribution to development in the world. While the donation from the BBVA Microfinance Foundation was an average of 1,275 million dollars, which placed it as the first entity in contributions to development in Latin America. The health sector was by far the most favored by this financing, with 3,834 million dollars, followed by agriculture (871 million dollars) and commerce (539 million dollars).

Africa receives almost half of the donations, according to the latest OECD figures, and 56% of those donations come from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The second continent with the most funding is Latin America, and in this case 83% of the money comes from the BBVA Microfinance Foundation. The disbursements of this private organization had the greatest impact in Peru (769 million dollars) and Colombia (382 million dollars), followed by the Dominican Republic (143 million dollars) and Panama (21 million dollars). Asia, Oceania and Europe get the rest of the contributions.

The OECD has published for more than 50 years the figures of Official Development Assistance, which amounted to 152.8 billion dollars during 2019. In recent years these statistics have expanded their coverage and currently include information on about 40 large foundations that contributed a total of 8.226 million dollars in 2019. These are data comparable to those of the countries, since the foundations report with the same standards.

This year, in addition, the OECD has published data from a survey that collects the response to the covid-19 pandemic of the main fprivate anointings. According to these figures, the Bill & Melinda Gates and BBVA Microfinance foundations are also the ones that have made the greatest contribution in developing countries. The first has allocated 195 million dollars since the end of April and the second, 88 million dollars. They are followed by other organizations such as the Open Society Foundations, the Wellcome Trust and the Bloomberg Philanthropies.