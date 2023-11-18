Saturday, November 18, 2023, 09:50



| Updated 09:58h.

The fee that the Government of Pedro Sánchez will have to pay in exchange for his investiture after frenetic weeks of negotiation is onerous. The biggest charge in the account of these pacts is that of the amnesty law agreed with the Catalan secessionism, but the PSOE has also been forced to give in on many of the claims of Sumar, and of the independence and nationalist parties to settle the necessary majority and to be invested as president and who must comply wants a long as well as complex legislature.

In headlines, Sumar – the party with which it governed in coalition in the previous legislature – was the first to sign the commitment of its 31 deputies with the reduction of the working day to 37.5 hours per week as a star measure. It was followed by ERC, with whom it agreed, in addition to an amnesty law – something that Junts also requested – to forgive part of the debt with the Autonomous Liquidity Fund (FLA) and the transfer of Rodalies. The BNG agreed to treat Galicia as Catalonia, the PNV the transfer of pending powers within a period of two years and the Canarian Coalition to advance the Canarian agenda.

These are the keys to the PSOE pacts for the investiture:

Signed by: Yolanda Díaz and Pedro Sánchez

The 37.5 hour work week

Reduction of the working day to half an hour a day (from 40 to 38.5 hours per week in 2024 to reach 37.5 in 2025).

Increase the interprofessional minimum wage throughout the legislature, “guaranteed” in the Workers’ Statute that it represents 60% of the average wage.

Public transport.

Tax on banks and large energy companies

“Fair” tax reform.

Rental regulation.

Increase in public housing stock.

Improved healthcare with reduced waiting times.

Expansion of birth permits and free daycare.

Care Law. Promote a change in the model of care and support for dependent people.

Recognition of the Palestinian State.

Signed by: Oriol Junqueras and Félix Bolaños

Amnesty, removes part of the debt with the State and Rodalies

Dejudicialize the political conflict in Catalonia through the approval of an amnesty law.

Forgiveness of up to 15,000 million euros of debt from the Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA) to Catalonia.

Comprehensive transfer of ownership and management of the Rodalies service infrastructure.

1.6 billion euros until 2030 for the deployment of the Mossos d’Esquadra.

Investments in the administration of justice

A fund of 150 million euros for research.

Signed by: Ana Pontón and Mª Jesús Montero

Promotion of self-government and an “analogous” tax treatment to Catalonia

Agreement to raise minimum and non-contributory pensions above the revaluation of contributory pensions, until reaching the European average and the Government’s commitment to contribute 50% corresponding to the General State Administration to finance the actions of the dependency law.

Analogous compensatory measures for Galicia in the case of total or partial forgiveness of the debt acquired by the autonomous communities adhering to the Autonomous Liquidity Fund.

Increase in discounts for super recurring users (including heavy vehicles) on the AP-9, from the current 20% to 50% and equalization of the discounts on the AP-53 to those on the AP-9.

Comprehensive Modernization Plan for the Galician railway network.

Creation of five new extraordinary courts for Gender Violence.

Promote precise reforms to “adapt the structure of the State to the recognition of national feelings of belonging.”

Signed by: Carles Puigdemont and Santos Cerdán

Amnesty and self-determination referendum

Negotiation table with an international verifier to address the resolution of the historical conflict over the future of Catalonia.

Negotiation of a self-determination referendum on the political future of Catalonia protected by article 92 of the EC.

Proposal of an exception clause that recognizes the uniqueness of Catalonia, dialogue to transfer 100% of all taxes paid in Catalonia and bilaterality for Catalonia on the current impact of the financing model.

Unique dialogue on the impact of the current financing model.

Amnesty law proposal: It must include both those responsible and the citizens who, before and after the 2014 consultation and the 2017 referendum and situations included in the concept of lawfare or judicialization of politics.

The expansion of Catalonia’s direct participation in European institutions and other international organizations and entities.

Signed by: Andoni Ortuzar and Pedro Sánchez

Effective transfer of all pending transfers

Transfer of all pending powers in the Statute of Guernica within a period of two years. These include the economic regime of Social Security, railways and the homologation and validation of foreign degrees and studies.

In terms of taxation, the economic agreement is expanded. Agreement on new taxes and debt limits, also set in the Joint Concert Commission and, in the case of Navarra, in the Joint Agreement Commission.

«Bilateral relationship» of the Basque Country with the State.

Modification of article 84.3 and 84.4 of the Workers’ Statute to reflect the prevalence of agreements signed in the Basque Country over those at the state level.

New powers for the Ertzaintza.

100 million for the adaptation of Basque to the new digital age.

Signed by: David Toledo and Mª Jesús Montero

La Palma and Canarian agenda

Full recognition of the Canarian jurisdictions.

Deduction of 60% of personal income tax for La Palma and 100 million euros for the Recovery Plan for La Palma that must be included in the PGE each year.

Rejection of the amnesty law.

Full execution of bilateral agreements.

Solidarity policy in migration management.

Transfer of powers of the Statute of Autonomy.

Application of compensatory measures due to remoteness, insularity and social and economic cohesion.