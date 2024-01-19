Even the portfolios of the international scrooges who finance the stocks are not unlimited

The centre-right yesterday the Chamber definitively approved the bill against the eco-vandals proposed by the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano: 138 in favor, 92 against and 10 abstentions. The majority was in favour, the opposition was against with Azione and Italia Viva abstentions. The bill had already passed in the Senate last summer.

The new law punishes with one fine from 20,000 to 60,000 euros for “anyone who destroys, disperses, deteriorates or renders, in whole or in part, unusable or unusable their own or another's cultural or landscape property”.

Furthermore, a fine of 10,000 to 40,000 euros is also foreseen for anyone who “defaces or defaces their own or others' cultural or landscape assets, or uses cultural assets for a use that is prejudicial to their conservation or integrity or for a use incompatible with their historical character.” or artistic.” THE proceeds will go to the Ministry of Culture. Naturally then there are also the criminal sanctions already in force.

The law approved yesterday, however, is aimed at the civil level, i.e. the money that the eco-smugglers will have to pay. Minister Sangiuliano, who strongly wanted the rule, declared yesterday:

“Whoever litters has the right to pay for the restoration. Italian citizens do not have to pay. Every time an intervention needs to be carried out, highly specialized personnel and highly specialized companies need to be called in and this costs the community. These acts fall on Italian citizensbut they must fall on those who promoted and produced them, therefore it is a principle of justice and social equity”.

And then again, while not belittling the problems of the fight against climate change and the environment, he specified:

“I think that the The issue of climate change and the protection of our planet's environment is a fundamental issue, regarding which great awareness is needed. And we must also act immediately to save our planet. But paradoxically, whoever damages a monument today is as if he were affecting a part of the environment itself. Because not me, but great scholars talk about anthropization of the landscapethat is, in the landscape, in our nature, even those monuments that are now an integral part of us become part of us”.

He then wanted to concretely characterize the protection of cultural heritage which are a tourist and historical asset, and therefore of cultural identity, for Italy:

“Due to centuries-old anthropization, these assets have become an integral part of what Benedetto Croce called the landscape, the beloved face of the homeland. In the name of environmental protection, which affects monuments, it damages the environment itself.”

There legal measure it is obviously general, that is, it applies to everyone, but it was adopted as a particular response to actions that many have defined eco-terrorism of groups like Last generation who attacked the Italian cultural heritage but not only.

The continuous traffic blocks have produced precisely the opposite effect on citizens and such important issues, as underlined by Minister Sangiuliano, such as the fight against climate change and in general in favor of the environment risk being penalized by the actions of small violent minorities.

This is why the law was awaited and now that it is too civil liability it is individual, we are sure that there will be greater awareness and attention because even the portfolio of the large international financiers who are behind such acts is not unlimited.

