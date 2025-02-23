The young Bilbao that last Friday He was stabbed in the Berlin Holocaust monument It has wounds in the neck and face and, after being operated this last Saturday, It evolves favorably And it is likely that this Sunday will be transferred to the plant, as the family has detailed to EITB, which is already in the German capital.

The attack occurred this last Friday in the Holocaust Memorial, in the heart of Berlin and One of the most visited monuments of the German capital.

The author of the aggression, who was arrested, is a young 19 -year -old asylum petitioner from Syria and identified as Wassim al M.as the German capital police said on Saturday.

As their relatives have informed to the Basque public television, the young man, who suffered wounds in the neck and face, centimeters from the carotid and the jugular, He is aware, Speak and it is likely that this Sunday will be transferred to the plant.

The family, which has been very grateful for the help received from the institutions, has said to be very grateful to a couple of French who were at the scene of the attack and took care of Cover the bleeding that the young Bilbao suffered, who was in Berlin spending a few days with some friends.

The Minister of Security, Bingen Zupiria, explained this Saturday that, after knowing what happened, Lehendakaritza contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and, through Ertzaintza, with the German police, which links this attack “with the Celebration of German electionswith radical Islamism and with the situation that is being lived in the Middle East. “

In addition, the Security Minister added that the German police relate it to the attacks that have been in recent months And, therefore, it would be “an indiscriminate attack.”