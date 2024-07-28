Tourists who love cycling spend more than “traditional” ones and the real estate market has exploded in places where there are cycle paths

Tourism in bicycle has exploded in recent years in our country. The recent data presented by Environment League And Isnart highlight that there were over 56 million cycling tourism presences in 2023, 6.7% of the total presences recorded in Italy. There is a growth of a further 4% compared to the 54 million presences recorded in 2019, the year that represented the peak of Italian tourism in the last decade.

One in three tourists says they have chosen a specific cycle path because it is well maintained; 26.2% opt for routes immersed in a suggestive environmental context, in line with the sensitivity towards sustainability and nature; 22.4% declare that they chose the destination attracted by a new cycle path. In 2023, the cycle tourist spent on average 95 euros per day compared to the 60 euros or so of generic tourists.

Regarding accommodation, the average cycle tourist prefers theinn (36% of the sample of “Travelling with a bike 2024”) or the B&B (20%). Their stays are longer than those of other tourists, between 7 and 13 nights, and a good 15% of the sample states that they stay from 2 weeks to 1 month.

“Italy is a destination that increasingly attracts cycle tourists, especially a demand coming from countries culturally linked to cycling, such as Northern Europe. These trends, which have become evident in recent years, have also affected the real estate market of tourist locations where cycle paths have been built. The possibility of also using electric bikes and discovering more internal paths has also made areas located in the hinterland appreciated.

Our latest analysis of the holiday home real estate market confirms this trend. In particular, the cycle paths of Liguria and the one of Lake Garda continue to generate interest. The data above on the choice of accommodations where cycle tourists stay and the length of their stay also help us understand why in many places crossed by cycle paths people also buy for investment to be used for tourist rentals”, says Fabiana BetterlaResponsible Tecnocasa Group Research Office.

LIGURIA

The province of Imperia benefits from the coastal park cycle path Riviera of Flowers. St. Lawrence by the Sea attracts sports tourism thanks to the cycle path that connects Imperia to Ospedaletti and which will be extended to Diano Marina. There are more and more requests from French and Germans, who find more reasonable prices here. They express budgets that go from 180 to 250 thousand € and particularly appreciate the historic villages of the hinterland that are also more accessible with e-bikes. Prices are 3000-4000 € per square meter for houses located above the Aurelia and reach up to 9000 € per square meter for those located below the Aurelia. There are also investors who make tourist rentals. In Diano Marina there is anticipation for the completion of the cycle path of which only a section has been completed. There are several requests from potential foreign buyers that could materialize with the construction of the cycle path. In Imperia the cycle path that connects the city with other municipalities on the Imperia coast has seen the completion of the section between Imperia-Porto Maurizio and Ospedalettiwhile work continues on the section that will connect the other parts of the city. This type of connection has allowed us to discover the villages of the hinterland but also the city, where investors flock to generate income with short-term rentals. They invest amounts of less than €100,000. Finale Ligureone of the most expensive markets with prices of €4000 per square meter, also attracts tourists for the possibility of practicing mountain biking Final Borgo which is becoming an important point of reference for mountain bikers who come from all over the world. On the real estate market this is translating into a greater interest in homes of Finale Ligure and the hinterland of the gulf of the island where, among other things, the values ​​are also more accessible. The cycle path connects Spotorno, Noli and Bergeggi crossing the Manie Park. In Spotorno the renovated sea front stopped at €4000 per square meter. It drops to €2000-3000 per square meter for the solutions located in Bergeggi.

VENETO

Who is looking for a holiday home in Costermanoa town on Lake Garda, particularly appreciates the cycle path that runs through the entire municipality and connects the new public parks. E-bike tourism is always present to discover the beauty of Monte Baldo. Demand is increasing in light of the more accessible prices and the fact that despite being located inland they allow you to enjoy the lake view. There is a slight increase in those who buy to generate income. In Costermano, a used property sells for an average of around €2,200 per square meter. Even in Lazise the cycle path represents an element of attraction. In fact, the cycle-pedestrian path has been completed Gardaland in Lazise and the pedestrian one between Barum and the lake is being built. The values ​​are holding up in the central areas and in those within a kilometre from the centre as Barum, Paiari, Dosso and Crocetta: a property with a lake view, in excellent condition reaches €5000 per sq m. A Malcesine work continues on the cycle path that will connect it to Torbole. It will extend from Navene, in the municipality of Malcesine, towards the regional border and the municipality of Nago Torbole. In the town, prices average around €4,000 per square meter, which are exceeded for the most prestigious solutions or in positions with a particular lake view. The area in fact lies at the foot of the Mount Baldo and extends for about twenty kilometers. In Jesolo another plus of the location will come from the construction of the cycle path that connects Jesolo Country And Jesolo Lidothe cycle path that connects Jesolo with Cortina D’Ampezzo and which attracts many tourists who love cycling. In the future, a cycle path is also planned that will connect Trieste and Venice and which will cover the stretch from Cavallino Treporti to San Michele al Tagliamento.

TRENTINO ALTO ADIGE

TO Garda shore the future construction of the cycle/pedestrian path on the former state road 45 bis is arousing interest among potential home buyers. An added plus for the Trentino location, which has always been appreciated for the possibility of practicing various sports. Demand is always high, but supply is starting to decrease, which is why prices on the lakefront can reach up to €4,500 per square meter.

MARCHE

TO Pesaro the presence of the bicycle lane has been one of the elements that has led to interest in the town which, in recent years, has increased its appeal for holiday homes. In fact, the number of people who have decided to make a real estate investment in the central and seaside areas has increased. In the historic centre, houses sell for €3,000-3,500 per square metre, peaks of €4,500 per square metre for seafront homes.

ABRUZZO

Also Tortoreto Lido it is crossed by the cycle path that connects the entire Abruzzo coast passing through the various municipalities present on the seafront. The demand is concentrated between the state road and the seafront, where a used one in good condition sells for an average price of €1200-1400 per square meter. Various new construction projects are underway both on free areas and on redeveloped areas. The new one sells for €2800 per square meter.