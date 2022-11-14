Several people pedal their bicycles through the center of Valencia. Monica Torres

Smoking kills, but you keep smoking. Less so today, thanks to campaigns to raise awareness of the danger involved and the prohibitions established in closed areas. There are those who preach from ultraliberal politics and philosophy that such limitations are an attack on personal freedom, repressive measures against the autonomy of the smoker’s will. The same thing happens with the use of private vehicles: any restriction on their circulation is interpreted as an attack on the freedom of drivers and, therefore, more like a despicable ideological issue promoted by “ecologists” than as a practical necessity. Apparently, the defense status quo it is not an ideological question.

If opposing the general interest to individual freedom is not a sufficient argument to justify these limitations, we must remember that it is also the individual interest of others that is at stake, unless it is considered that one’s freedom is worth more than the freedom of others. From this perspective, what is prohibited is not smoking, but smoking others, because the non-smoker does not have to endure being turned into a passive smoker, with the serious consequences that this entails for his health and his clothes. The same reasoning can be applied to those who fly the banner of the freedom of movement of private cars, causing noise and air pollution, which affects the health of citizens.

The difference is that today the public authorities no longer question the malignancy of tobacco and the need to protect non-smokers, while the same attitude does not exist in the case of urban pollution. The problem is not that the most vociferous, with the president of the Community of Madrid and Vox at the head, question the greenhouse effect of automotive gases and make an electoral poster for the freedom of movement of private vehicles. What is serious is the widespread fear that forcing a change in the consolidated habits of motorized mobility will have consequences at the polls. This prevents many local governments from promoting substantial transformations with which they agree in theory. It seems that the success of the anti-smoking policy and the pedestrianization of streets, in the face of the expected social discontent, is not a sufficient lesson to break an inertia in the mobility model. Only a few municipalities, although more and more, have had the courage to face this challenge and some have suffered the legal consequences of obsolete legislation.

When speaking of the ideal hierarchy of the means of displacement, there is agreement in placing the means of active mobility at the top, that is, those that consume muscular energy, walking or cycling. Below is passive or motorized mobility, collective and freight transport and, lastly, the private vehicle. That pyramid remains inverted, despite the general recognition that excess noise and air pollution in cities is due to private vehicles.

Something is beginning to change, but a firm and serious drive to promote the use of the bicycle as a means of urban movement is lacking. The public authorities must promote sustainable mobility and this entails favoring and giving preferential treatment to those who promote it and discourage those who harm it. It is not just that there are more pedestrian areas, more bicycles circulating and more public transport, but also that there are fewer private cars, and that in the infrastructure is specified, among other measures, in creating bike lanes on the road, reducing the space to motor vehicles. In addition, in the case of cyclists, as in the case of pedestrians, preferential treatment in traffic must be reinforced because they are vulnerable people compared to motor vehicles.

Electric cars instead of bikes

Quite a few councils are beginning to understand the need for these changes, but find themselves with the hindrance of state regulations. It is true that the current government is flagging the fight against climate change and in favor of sustainable mobility, but the words do not correspond to the facts. Repeatedly the Spanish Bicycle Board (MEB) and associations such as ConBici have urged the approval of a new Traffic Law and a new General Circulation Regulation with specific proposals. Meetings with the DGT have become the day of the groundhog, stuck in its burrow and not daring to come out, except to report, not without a certain cynicism, that at election time the changes presented in writing year after year cannot be approved. year.

Thanks to the impulse of the MEB and ConBici, the Government approved a year ago the State Strategy for the Bicycle, but the sleep of the just is sleeping. The government’s policy is focused on electric cars, underestimating the bicycle industry, and the Sustainable Mobility Bill, which is now being discussed in Congress, is a set of vague directives. The bicycle, due to its characteristics, needs a specific treatment if you really want sustainable and safe mobility. This requires, both in the traffic regulations and in the Mobility Law, a proper title that constitutes a basic regulation that gives rules and legal certainty to local entities.

Is it so difficult to copy what already exists in Central European countries? Will we have to wait for the European Union to approve regulations, such as the one that imposes the delimitation of low-emission zones, for the urban mobility model to change substantially? The groundhog points out that the winter for the bicycle is going to be long.

Francis Bastide He is an emeritus professor of Constitutional Law and a member of the Spanish Bicycle Board.

