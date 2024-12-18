The Bilborock cultural center was the setting for the nine awards ceremony ‘Bihotza Sariak’ in its XVI edition, that represent the recognition of the media, including elEconomista.esto companies and entities with ‘heart’ and social responsibility, solidarity and passion for Bilbao and Bizkaia.

In the event, the mayor of BilbaoJuan Mari Aburto; Xabier LegarretaDeputy Minister of Youth and Demographic Challenge of the Basque Government; the director of Social Action of the Provincial Council of Bizkaia, Maite Iturrate; and Borja Elorza, president of BilbaoHistoriko.

The ‘Bihotza Sariak’ are a distinction that recognizes nine organizations, people and companies committed to social work and granted by media professionals.

The award-winning organizations are: Zientziaz Blai, that has won the Bihotza Innovation. For its part, the Bihotza Solidarity Management distinction is for Engineering without Borders and the Bihotza Inclusion has ended up in the hands of Askabide.

Meanwhile, the Bihotza Comunicación has fallen on 25th Anniversary EITB Maratoia and the Bihotza Trajectory in the journalist Txema Soria.

The Bihotza Leadership distinction has gone to the team AN ETXEAAN ETXEA and the Bihotza Salud has been awarded to AcambiAssociation of those affected by breast cancer. The Bihotza Social Commitment is received by two entities: T4 and BizkaiaSida Association.