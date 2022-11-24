The Spanish team has made history with its defeat of Costa Rica in the debut game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: it was the biggest difference for the Spanish team in a match in the history of the World Cups, with the 7-0 win that it gave them the cast of Luis Enrique.
That is why we will review the biggest wins in the history of the World Cups below. Where was this result? Let’s see.
The biggest win in the history of the World Cups took place in Elche, during the 1982 World Cup in Spain, on June 15 of that year. Hungary thrashed the weak team of El Salvador 10-1, in Group C. Despite the beating they gave the Salvadorans, Hungary did not advance to the next round.
In 1974 Yugoslavia thrashed Zaire (now DR Congo) 9-0. This is one of the games with the highest goal difference in the history of the Soccer World Cups. The game was led by a Colombian central judge for the first time, Omar Delgado.
In Switzerland, Hungary beat South Korea 9-0 and came close to being champions, losing in the final to Germany. Ferenc Puskas scored a brace and Sandor Kocsis finished with a hat trick.
The first tournament organized by two allied countries came with one of the biggest wins in history, with the powerful Germany, which settled for the runner-up, nailing 8 to the rookie Saudi Arabia.
Everyone has heard of the famous “Maracanazo”, but before, the charrúas had shown their power by beating Bolivia 8-0.
Despite the fact that in Cuba the national sport is baseball, he had an outstanding participation in that contest, finishing seventh. Sweden gave him an 8-0, in what is one of the greatest goals in history.
Spain offered one of the greatest exhibitions in the history of the World Cups. Overwhelming in all aspects. 82% possession, 17 shots, 976 correct passes!, 94% effectiveness in deliveries and 7 GOALS. Awesome.
