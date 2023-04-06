Real Madrid put an end to the streak of clásicos won by FC Barcelona, they had three victories in a row, and sealed their place in the Copa del Rey final with a resounding 0-4. A fine Karim Benzema put an end to the culés’ hopes and it is also one of the most bulky results that are remembered in favor of Madrid in a classic. Here we leave you a list with the biggest wins from Real Madrid to FC Barcelona:
Barcelona had beaten the whites 3-0 in the first leg of the Cup and it was their turn to keep the advantage in the old Chamartín. Few could imagine that one of the biggest wins in the history of the classics would take place. The match came to rest with a resounding 8-0. The Blaugrana nightmare would continue for another 45 minutes until ending 11-1.
League match played in the old Chamartín, packed with fans. The white locomotive was drilling Nogués’s goal until signing the biggest victory ever achieved by Madrid over Barça in the League. A brutal 8-2, which was signed by Sañudo (4 goals), Lazcano (3) and Luis Regueiro.
League game in which Real Madrid went 3-0 in the first half and 10 good minutes in the second were enough to kill the game. Between 60′ and 69′ they scored another three goals, leaving the game sealed.
What was expected to be an even match turned out to be a white gale: 5-0, a score that Di Stéfano opened after 10 minutes and closed it himself with one remaining. From that game, the first of the 12 in the League that these two geniuses met in the League, Madrid emerged as the leader, a status that they would maintain until the end of the season to win their third League.
After what happened the previous season, Real Madrid thirsted for revenge. Being leaders and with Barcelona fourth, 5 points behind, it was a perfect game to seal La Liga, and Zamorano’s hat-trick in the first half was enough. Real Madrid ended up helping their eternal rival.
Once again, a great first half for White sealed the match. Another 3-0 in 45 minutes that left the game uphill, and in which Lazcano signed a historic hat-trick.
Real Madrid took the lead in minute 3 and no longer stopped. 3-1 in the first half and a brace from Pahiño once again set the game on the white side.
On a freezing January 27, 1963, Puskas on three occasions, Gento and Di Stéfano scored the goals in the win. In an atypical classic due to the cold, the Camp Nou did not register even half of the stadium’s total entry.
Real Madrid has repeated this result on 5 occasions, and this is the most recent before last night. Jensen came out of the locker room for Real Madrid plugged in and in 10 minutes he had already made it 2-0 on the scoreboard, and Juanito and Santillana only had to finish off the game.
It is not yet known who scored the first goal, Vinicius or Benzema, but that goal at the end of the first half left Barcelona very touched. The second was just beginning the second half, and that was the final blow for a team that sank.
|
RESULT
|
DATE
|
COMPETITION
|
Real Madrid 5-1 Barcelona
|
March 3, 1930
|
The league
|
Real Madrid 8-2 Barcelona
|
February 2, 1935
|
The league
|
Real Madrid 11-1 Barcelona
|
June 13, 1943
|
Copa del Rey
|
Real Madrid 6-1 Barcelona
|
September 18, 1949
|
The league
|
Real Madrid 5-1 Barcelona
|
November 11, 1951
|
The league
|
Real Madrid 5-0 Barcelona
|
October 25, 1953
|
The league
|
Barcelona 1-5 Real Madrid
|
January 27, 1963
|
The league
|
Real Madrid 4-0 Barcelona
|
April 5, 1978
|
The league
|
Real Madrid 5-0 Barcelona
|
January 7, 1995
|
The league
|
Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid
|
April 5, 2023
|
Copa del Rey
