Australia women’s cricket team captain Alyssa Hili (Elisa-Hili) on Sunday surpassed Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) in the International T20 wicketkeeping. Hilly has overtaken Dhoni in terms of maximum hunting in T20 and has now become the most hunting wicketkeeper in both male and female cricket.Hilli achieved this in the second T20 match against New Zealand. Hilly now has 92 victims in 99 T20 Internationals. He is one step ahead of Dhoni. Dhoni has 91 victims in his name. Hilly is followed by 39-year-old England’s Sarah Taylor, who has 74 victims. Rachel Priest has hunted 72. Marissa Aguilia has 70 victims to her name.

He is followed by Dinesh Ramdin, who has 63 victims. Ramdeen is followed by Mushfiqur Rahim, Rahim has 61 victims. On the other hand, if seen in all formats, South Africa’s Mark Boucher is at the forefront. Boucher has shot 998 in 467 international matches. He is followed by Adam Gilchrist of Australia. The Australian player has 905 victims in 396 international matches. Dhoni is third. In 538 matches, Dhoni has hunted 829. Dhoni retired from international cricket last month.